Top 5 Startups Disrupting the Advertising & Marketing Industry using New-Age Tech

The Advertising & Marketing industry has taken over the world and is growing every day at a phenomenal rate. To share with you, New-Age technology is playing the key role in the evolution and growth of Advertising & Marketing industry. We are listing below leading startups which are working with an aim of broadening the industry and using New-Age technology tools including Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Bots, Voice Search, IoT, Augmented & Virtual Reality, etc. for the same.

1. Toch: Toch, a one-of-a-kind media-tech platform built on proprietary AI and ML looks to revolutionize video content by leveraging AI to unlock its true potential. It is often challenging to identify key moments in long-form video content, resulting in the requirement of several man-hours, thereby incurring massive costs. Toch’s AI-driven systems create highlights, teasers, key moments, and promos, based on the characters, emotions, and voice analysis of the video content. Founded in 2016 by Vinayak Shrivastav, Saket Dandotia, and Alok Patil, Toch is a B2B enterprise solution that offers a cloud-agnostic platform that allows process content to be auto-meta-tagged and create a pool of metadata that translates into interactive, bite-size video content. The brand is currently working with customers including Disney+ Hotstar, Formula1, Barclays Premier League, Sony, ZEE, etc.

2. Fluid AI: Mumbai-based Fluid AI was founded in 2008, with the belief that the power of artificial intelligence (AI) can be used across industries, sectors and use cases. Through the implementation of AI systems and machine learning, Fluid AI aids businesses in judging the public perception of their brand across social and online media. The data analytics compiled by their systems also help in the development of marketing campaigns that best align with this perception. Fluid AI is currently working with customers including Jio, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Capgemini, Rolls Royce, etc.

3. Netcore: Netcore offers cloud-based marketing automation solutions to marketers, empowering them to map customer journeys and deliver exceptional customer experiences. Netcore specialises in creating engagement platforms, building communication channels, and providing consultative services to businesses. Through this selection of cross-offerings, they help marketing departments engage with the public on a deeper level, offer improved ROI, and build brand positioning channels. Netcore serves leading FSI companies in India, Asia and MENA and 70% of B2C Unicorns in India and SEA like Flipkart, Swiggy, Lenskart, MakeMyTrip, Dream11, Unacademy, Oyo, OLA, Nykaa, Traveloka, Tokopedia, GoJek, Bukalapak, others

4. ForkMedia: Fork leverages online, mobile and video platforms to create innovative, turnaround solutions for advertisers and publishers alike. They create advertiser focused content, craft innovative ad engagements, and use data to match audience to brands. Fork Media works with publishers to unlock alternative revenue streams and with advertisers to create longer term engagement with their target consumer. At Fork the ads are carefully customised and then syndicated through a strong network of web publishers, allowing content to reach consumers across the globe.

5. mCanvas: mCanvas is a subsidiary of Affinity and is the brainchild of Vishal Rupani, from vision and inception to revenue generation and scalability. mCanvas is a storytelling mobile ad platform that uses phone sensors to create compelling and interactive brand narratives. It is the first and leading Indian company that has addressed critical issues of mobile marketing: Banner Blindness, Poor Viewability, Accidental Clicks, and Lack of Storytelling. The mobile advertising platform uses four kinds of advertisement formats: Scrollers, Stickers, Spotlight, and Streambox.