Top 5 Stock Brokers in India for Seamless Investment Experience

The start of the financial year is the best time to plan your investments. According to your goals and

risk appetite, you can start investing and initiate tax planning. Herein, choosing a stockbroker is your

first step to get ready for market-linked opportunities such as stocks and mutual funds.

You are required to open a Demat account with a broking platform for hassle-free investment

experience. A Demat account holds your investments at one place and helps you carry out market-

related transactions with ease. All top brokers today have developed mobile apps for swift trading in

real-time digitally. Further, the users can opt for customized market updates & alerts and make

informed decisions.

Here’s a list of the top 5 stock brokers in India for hassle-free investment decisions.

Zerodha

Zerodha is a digital-only retail broker with 9+ million user base. Currently, it is a leading discount broker with the highest active client base in India. It offers zero brokerage for equity delivery and mutual funds. For F&O and intra-day a flat fee of Rs. 20 per trade is charged. Its Demat account is suitable for beginners, active & passive investors, and traders. Though Zerodha doesn’t have proprietary advisory service for the customers, it supports financial literacy and stock market investment education through its Varsity app.

Kite: Kite is Zerodha’s flagship trading platform with highly interactive and responsive UI. You can

access Kite via web or mobile app.

Coin: Coin is an order collection platform that allows investors to buy mutual funds, bonds etc. on a

mobile app.

Angel One

Earlier called Angel Broking, Angel One is a full-service stockbroker. The company commands a huge

sub-broker network and has a pan-India presence. Angel One offers a comprehensive platform for

broking services, investment advisory, margin trading facility, etc. Broking charges are competitive:

zero for equity delivery and Rs. 20 per order for F&O, commodity, currency trades.

Angel Lite: This is devised primarily for traders and investors with slow GPRS connections and it does

not need any download process.

Angel Speedpro: SpeedPro is a trading software that provides clients with a single-window trading

experience along with trade monitoring capabilities.

Religare Broking:

Religare Broking is a leading securities firm in India serving over 10 lakh clients through its online and

offline platforms. Investors can avail traditional broking services through its extensive network of

branches & business partners and/or opt for discounted broking plans through Dynami app/ Religare Website. They can invest in a bouquet of products: Equity, Currency, Commodity, Mutual Funds, Insurance, NPS, and Thematic Wealth Baskets across its Online and Offline platforms.

Recently Religare Broking has partnered with Spice Money to offer affordable & human assisted demat account opening facility for 10 crore rural households. They have also announced zero brokerage on delivery trades and zero brokerage on non-profitable intraday trades to its digitally acquired customers. One can also avail benefit of aggressive low priced options trading @ Rs 5 per lot.

Religare Dynami: Religare Dynami is its flagship mobile investing application. Users can get live

market insights, research recommendations, set watchlists and invest in stocks on a go.

Religare Dynami Wrap: Dynami Wrap is a dedicated app for Mutual Fund investors. The app allows

the investors to start SIPs or make lump sum purchases, track portfolio and take instant decisions

according to their goals & asset allocation.

Customers who prefer desktop trading can trade through Religare’s EXE based Odin Diet platform.

ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities Limited (I-Sec) is a subsidiary of ICICI Bank Ltd and has a user base of over 5 million. I-

Sec is a SEBI registered stockbroker, merchant banker, portfolio manager, investment adviser, and

research analyst. Besides the official website, the investors can access investment products on the

following platforms:

Trade Racer- Trade Racer is a desktop trading software for frequent traders. It is ideal for those who

want to do desktop trading with high-speed volume trading.

ICICIDirect Mobile App- ICICIDirect mobile app can be accessed from Android as well as iOS. The

users can invest on all products and services available on ICICIdirect.com. The investors also get price

alerts, research notifications and alerts on portfolio stocks.

Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is another leading full-service broking company with its proprietary Portfolio Management Service (PMS). It offers trading services in Equity, Commodity, Currency, and Derivatives. Investors can also buy Mutual Funds, IPOs, Gold, Insurance, and Fixed Income products. Brokerage charges are competitive and at par with other brokers.

MO Investor- MO Investor is a mobile app for investing on go. Investors can also access MO investors

through the website.

MO Trader- This is a desktop application that can be installed as a trading terminal for bulk

investment calls.

These are some of the top brokers in India. You must weigh in all the benefits & services and opt for

a platform that offers comprehensive services, such as user experience, low brokerage, research &

advisory prominence along with a diversified product portfolio.