Top 5 unique social platforms to watch out for 2021

1. Fun2: A self-funded startup, it is a new-age video-sharing platform that’s made in India for Indian audiences and diaspora. It aims to deliver a world-class & intuitive social media platform for talented and creative people, where they can express themselves freely by creating and posting exciting videos. The platform also allows them to explore their art and craft, and help them realize their dream to become influencers.

Apart from non-stop entertainment, the viewers can also reap benefits by supporting their favourite creators or type of content. Doing so will help them build communities around their craft and thereby increase reach, influence & fan following continuously across India. In short, Fun2 aims to become an aspirational app to empower content creators and provide a boost to anyone who has the talent to show in a very simple and effective way. The platform is slated to become consumable as a non-stop entertainment option not only in India but in other countries as well, with an intent to retain the essence of India’s rich culture.

2. Aii Social: Aiisma, amongst the world’s first consumer to business data marketplaces, launched a pan India #mydatamyasset campaign alongside the launch of Aii.social. The futuristic social network application, available both on Google Play Store as well as Apple App Store, offers users to convert data, social engagement and brand interactions into rewards & payments whilst keeping privacy at the user’s discretion. Brands and influencers too benefit from the unique economic incentive offered to the users. The KYC feature of the platform prevents marketing budget leaks to the tune of up to 20% as it is commonly found in the adtech world.

While the app is released for individual users, Aiisma is also running a beta program for business, brand and influencer partners. The commercial partners benefit from Aii.Social via increased conversion of ads to sales, fair economics, reduced ad budget leakage and paywall features. Specifically, influencers can now avail royalty payments for usage of their content, host in-app releases, live appearances and more. Aiisma progressively intends to integrate more features to the platform such as AiiPay & AiiStore to make digital socializing, marketing and conversion processes seamless for users, brands and influencers.

3. Chingari: The app is founded by Bengaluru based programmers Biswatma Nayak and Siddharth Gautam in 2019. It allows users to download and upload videos, chat with friends, interact with new people and browse through the feed. Chingari also pays its users based on how viral the content creators video becomes. For each video a user uploads on the app, the content creator gets points per view and these points can be redeemed for money. The app is available in languages including English, Hindi, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

4. Roposo: Similar to TikTok, Roposo is a short-form video sharing platform owned by Glance Digital Experience Pvt Ltd. Created by 3 IIT Delhi alumni, Roposo brands itself as ‘Truly Swadeshi’ and available in 10 Indian languages. The first version of the app came out it 2014 as a fashion networking sight. Roposo later released version 2.0 and rebranded itself as ‘Roposo – TV by the people’. Post the Indian Government’s ban of TikTok, Roposo saw a huge spike is users, with its user base increasing by 22 million just 2 days after the ban. Another cool feature of the Roposo app is it allows it’s content creators to earn money (called Roposo coins) on the app basis their in-app activity. Roposo coins will have to be converted into Paytm cash in order to be redeemed.

5. Bolo Indya: Founded by Varun Saxena, Bolo Indya is a UGC short videos app, enabling users to create two-minute videos, sharing their knowledge, experience, and opinions across interest areas, and taking the videos to the local language audience who share similar interests. Additionally, top creators work closely with the Bolo Indya team on a revenue-sharing basis for brand partnerships and content marketing. Creators who are empanelled for this earn up to Rs 25,000-35,000 per month with these partnerships.