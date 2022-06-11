Top 5 Video Live Streaming Apps in India (June 2022)

Video live streaming app industry is booming as it is the most effective and popular way for content creators to seamlessly connect with all their audiences. Video live streaming apps have quickly been gaining traction and the attention of those who are always on a lookout for new and innovative ways of delivering content and engaging real time with their fan base as a content creator. When selecting a video live streaming app that will suit your needs, it’s important to carefully consider your goals for your content and weigh them up against the features available on individual live streaming platforms.

Live streaming apps have different setups- some are solely based on infotainment, entertainment, lifestyle, or game streaming and there are others that are jack of all trades. In this article, we will do a careful analysis of video live streaming apps which can help you select the right one. Here are the top 5 live streaming apps we selected:

Twitch

​​

Twitch is a global live streaming platform that is best for follower interaction within your profile. It got started as Justin.tv in 2007 and is one of the best video game streaming sites you can find today. The global app offers extremely easy set up with flexible user interface and is compatible with almost all popular video streaming utilities. The app which is now owned by Amazon and is massively popular live streaming platform for desktop and mobile that’s used largely by gamers. Users can also make money on the live gaming app through donations, subscriptions, and ads.

Bolo Live

Bolo Live is India’s largest video live streaming platform for creator monetization. In a short span of time it has become the one stop destination for live interactive video content for entertainment, social gaming and lifestyle. In addition to the user generated content, Bolo Live has also launched its own content IPs around Comedy, Singing, Fitness and the latest one being ‘Bollywood Lives’, with some of the top celebrities in the world of OTT, Television, and Bollywood including the likes of Rhea Chakraborty, KarishmaTanna, Nikki Tamboli and SukritiKakar.

The video live streaming platform enables content creators, entertainers, and influencers to broadcast interactive live streams and monetize directly through consumer transactions from their fans. With annualized Gross Transaction Value of over 5 mn USD, the homegrown creator-economy-focused platform empowers over 75,000 content creators to monetize already. Bolo Live has a total of over 1,10,000 earning creators whose monthly income is over INR 1.6 lakhs on average. The app has been downloaded over 8.5 million times across Android and iOS.

UpLive

Uplive is a global live streaming app that gives influencers a platform to build communities around their interest and take a step toward financial independence. The app has more than 1000 users in India and is gaining traction amongst the millennials and GenZ in the country. The app enables a robust, equitable, and effective creator economy by restoring the relationship and accountability between the creator and user. The live content at Uplive ranges from games to live chats and entertainment. The app is best suitable for the ones who are socially addictive. People who love sharing thoughts, feelings live and as they watch a video, the app gives them an exhilarating experience.

Loco TV

Loco has over 10,000,000+ installs till date and is made by Pocket Aces Pictures Private Limited. Founded in November 2017, the app allows multiple players to play fun games at the same time and the prize money gets divided among all the winners.

On Loco one can watch India’s best upcoming gamers play top games, follow the top gamers and engage with them. You can watch best skills, game tutorials, highlights, and other game videos of top games like PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty, Free Fire, CS GO, DOTA 2, Apex Legends, FIFA, Mobile Legends Bang Bang, League of Legends and GTA V. You can also participate in live quizzes every day and win prizes. You can play free games like Ludo, Carrom, Pool and Bull Bash as well.

Tango Live

TangoLive comes with a tagline ‘Livestream your Life’. On Tango users can monetize their social community by live streaming their talents ranging from singing, dancing, cooking or playing music. One can go live, broadcast their talents and start a broadcasting career by earning money with the app’s quick, simple and easy payouts. The app comes with various features like ‘Live Battles’, where a streamer can simply start a live session and invite his/her friend to a 3-Minute Battle, and the top gift earner wins. The platform had recently launched a free English course to help the platform’s Broadcasters – who come from all over the world, master their English and communication skills.