Top 6 Fit-n-Fab Brands for your Holi Munching

Have you heard that song- Do me a favour: Let’s play Holi? How about this – Do me a favour : Let’s eat healthy this Holi? Afterall, the festival of colours and food is here! From colorful gulaal to funky pichkaaris, the lethal bhaang to the chilled thandais, and the finger-licking gujiyas to extra-sugary loaded snacks, Holi has it all.

Besides the bevy of colors and water balloons splashing, Holi Hungama is incomplete without delicious Indian sweets and snacks, cooked for this grand jamboree. But do you know that a single Gujiya contains about 270 calories in total, which can add a severe dent in your healthy routine and sustainable living? So now you need to think twice before binging on your favorite Holi treats. Over the past few years, the use of organic colors has surged so, this year, let’s pay little heed to our diet regime as well.

This Holi hovers to healthier variants of traditional Indian sweets that are equally delicious and enticing. Voila! Check out the list of top 5 brands that promise super healthy treats to make your taste buds go gala –

Possible– Possible is the leading health and wellness brand that offers research-driven nutrition food products that lead to sustainable health, weight loss, and management of lifestyle diseases. It has recently introduced- Sania Mirza Signature collection for all health-conscious people. Sania Mirza, who believes in a more balanced approach to ‘Healthy Living’ has unveiled – The breakfast kit and the Snacks kit that is now available on Possible. So what are you waiting for? Grab your box today!

Smoor– Smoor is a brand that crafts the ultimate indulgence experiences with couverture chocolates, Smoor was created by Vimal Sharma in March 2015. For Holi they have a mix of a range of colourful products and an Indian mithai fusion cake which is a superhit with our customers. For instance, Rainbow cake is a stunning celebration cake made of seven vibrant and colorful layers of sponge with a cream cheese frosting. It’s a favourite with children and adults alike. Smoor Macarons which are delicate French style macarons with a crunchy exterior and soft smooth fillings. Ras-e-Rasmalai cake which is a fusion cake with the best of rasmalais and delicate French macarons. (smoor.in/)

Too Yumm– Too Yumm provides a whole new range of baked chips products that are low on calories. Too Yumm chips are available in 5 tasty flavors. Too Yumm made “guilt-free” snacking a reality in India with its range of Foxnuts, Veggie Stix, Multigrain Chips, Karare, Puffs, Potato Stix, and Rings. With its range of lip-smacking flavors, Too Yumm brings you #HarCravingKaJawab.

Feel Mighty– Feel Might is a Keto-friendly dessert brand that is filled with nutrients that will make you feel mighty. Their brand believes in the importance of good health and fitness, and are committed to helping people achieve their goals. For all the health-conscious people out there, who now and then crave for a sweet dessert that is guilt-free, here is Feel Mighty to your rescue!

Yogisattva– This farm-to-fork delivery kitchen, known for its plant-based treats (paleo, vegan and gluten-free), offers handcrafted bliss balls using ingredients like organic raw cacao, organic nuts, dates, coconut oil, and other wholesome ingredients, paired with flavors like walnut, orange, acai, and matcha. We think it’s perfect for a mid-day pick-me-up.

Vegolution– Packed with protein and fibre, it’s low in carbs and easy to digest. Tempayy products are fortified with Vitamin B-12 and iron, making them an ideal superfood. Tempeh cubes can be experimented with different cuisines in Indian, Asian, Western such as tempeh kebab, cutlet, Bao, Bruschetta etc. Thirty eight grams protein-packed cubes add protein-rich meals and snacks and essay a vital role in creating a vibrant and refreshing food culture.