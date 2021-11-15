Top companies providing maritime logistics in India

Maritime logistics, one of the prime enablers to industries, serves as the backbone to countries’ global trade. Being a developing nation, India is experiencing significant growth in industrialization. Therefore, there is a steady growth in demand for logistic services. The jobs and livelihoods of billions of people in the developing world and living standards in the industrialized and developed world depend on ships and shipping.

Here is the list of the top five companies that provide the best maritime logistics services in the country:

SEROS Logistics

Headquartered in Surat, Gujarat, with a legacy spanning over 20 years, SEROS Logistics is one of India’s leading multimodal and marine logistics players, with a gamut of services available locally and globally. Powered by expertise and technology, the company provides every logistics support possible to manufacturing units to keep the clients away from tactical distractions, enabling them to concentrate on their core functions. SEROS Maritime has a sizable presence in the maritime industry with various offerings, including dredging, shipbuilding, and repairing, among other offshore services. The company is also India’s first to-be-issued Domestic Document of Compliance & Barges on the coast of India (DDOC) Certificate for operating ships.

Essar Shipping

Essar Shipping is an integrated logistics solution provider with investments in logistics services, sea transportation, and oilfield drilling services. The company provides end-to-end logistics services, from ships to ports, lighterage services to plants, intra-plant logistics, and dispatching finished products to the end consumer. The sea transportation business has a diversified fleet of 14 vessels, including VLCCs, capes, mini-capes bulk, Panamax, Supramax, and handy-sizes to provide crude oil and bulk commodity transportation services. The company has over 220 ship years serving leading Indian and global oil majors and commodity traders with a combined tonnage of over 1.6 million.

Shreyas Shipping and Logistics

Established in 1988, the company is 33 years old in the shipping industry and has a dominant position in India in the containership segment. The company’s vessels ply not only between various ports on the coastline of India but also worldwide. Shreyas Shipping and Logistics (SSL), the Indian flagged vessel owning Transworld Group, is a pioneer and market leader in domestic coastal container shipping, covering all main ports and container terminals on the Indian coast. SSL has a fleet of 11 vessels with a capacity of over 22,000 TEUs. The company is India’s leading owner and provider of container ships for charter.

Varun Shipping

Varun Shipping is a private sector shipping company in India. Its diversified fleet of 18 vessels in the LPG and crude oil sectors provides a comprehensive shipping solution to its valued customers across the entire hydrocarbon product chain. The company also provides its services in the offshore support sector. Varun Shipping has a diversified and well-established customer base, including Indian Public Sector Undertakings and international charterers. In April 2006, the company was honored with the prestigious “The Fastest Expanding Indian Shipping Company” award by the National Maritime Day Celebrations Committee formed by The Directorate General of Shipping, Government of India.