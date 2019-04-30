Top Design Courses

There’s no place quite like the design industry. It’s where creativity and technology meet, and where innovation thrives. There are many types of courses that can be chosen while taking a design course. Design is one of the most challenging, fast-moving, and visionary fields to work in—and it is financially rewarding, too. Here are three of the highest-paid fields within the design industry and some of the prominent Universities in India that are offering these specialized courses are:-NID-Ahmedabad, MIT ADT University, World University of Design – Sonipat, Symbiosis International – Pune and many more.

Fashion Design

Fashion design is the applied art dedicated to the designing of clothing and lifestyle accessories. This art is influenced by cultural and social attitudes and has evolved over time and place. Fashion designing is one of the most lucrative, appealing, glamorous and stimulating career options in today’s world. If you have a fondness for creativity, style and originality, a career in fashion designing is the one for you. On one hand, the fashion industry satisfies both the creative fancies and the materialistic needs of the people. On the other hand, it promises glamour, fame, success and a high pay package to the talented people.

It is also a demanding career, as fashion designers need to combine their creativity with managerial skills to sustain in this industry. A decent aesthetic sense, colour expertise, good taste and sense of trends & fashion. An eye for detail, knowledge of fabrics and so on is a big plus for those serious about a career as a fashion designer. The fee structure varies from institution to institution. However, on an average you will have to dish out more than Rs. 45,000 per annum to complete a course in Fashion Designing from a reputed institution. Prospects for fashion design graduates are excellent because of the huge and ever growing demand for “designer wear” and the equally outsized quantity of exports.

Transport Design

The Automobile Industry has a great scope for all the qualified and trained automotive designers in India. The field of transportation design differs significantly from its sub-category of automobile design. Transportation design is focused on utilitarian, pragmatic solutions to big-picture transit challenges. While it does in fact include automobile design, transportation methodologies address technological design issues which affect the environment as well as the socio-economic well-being of communities. Sustainability and alternative transportation are aspects of this rapidly growing specialization.

Apart from the automobile manufacturing industry, an automotive designer can also seek employment in multimedia movie production and ad development team for designing various sports and hi-tech car models used in most of the movies today. A career in automobile designing is a very promising career option for any aspiring candidate who offers the best prospect in terms of job position and opportunities.

Product Design

The consumer market in India is growing with both national and international firms wooing Indian consumers with the most advanced, high-tech and innovative product offerings. Brands around the globe are competing to outperform each other with better designed products to cater to the ever changing and diverse needs of the consumer. India is poised to become one of the largest markets in the coming years and naturally the demand for products will grow. Most new concepts will require the services of industrial designers to convert functional designs into usable, ergonomic, good looking products. There are lots of opportunities for industrial and product designers in India. A career in product design would typically require a Bachelor’s (B.Des) or a Master’s (M.Des) degree in product design. A B.Des programme is typically a 4-year programme and an M.Des programme is typically a 2-year programme.

A designer’s role in these organizations involves envisioning, imagining, conceptualizing and creating state-of-the-art products that people can use and cherish in their daily life. A product designer works towards improving the novelty, usability, functionality and aesthetics of a product all the while considering the manufacturing feasibility and its marketability. Demand for product designers in India has increased over the years and is currently growing at an annual rate of 10% as per Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) reports. With a dearth of skilled product designers in India, the need for qualified designers has increased manifold.