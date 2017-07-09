Top Five Apps to digitally plan your Train Travel

Ixigo App

Launched in 2007, ixigo is India’s leading travel metasearch engine app, connecting over 80 million travellers with content & deals from over 25,000 online & offline travel & hospitality businesses. ixigo aggregates and compares real-time travel information, prices & availability for flights, trains, buses, cabs, hotels, packages & destinations. It is one of the most downloaded Train information app on Google app store even more than IRCTC. ixigo’s mission is to simplify the lives of travellers by building apps that make their travel search and planning hassle-free. It gives you all the information to support your journey be it IRCTC Ticket Booking, PNR Status, Live Train Status, cab bookings etc. It is a Multilingual app which is available in 7 languages and also works with no internet when it comes to cab bookings.

Travelkhana

This is one app every foodie would love. It’s quite understandable that a lot of us are bored of having the pantry food that is served in trains. While it’s pretty hard to kill time in a train journey, tasty food always comes to the rescue. TravelKhana is an app that allows you to order your favourite dishes on the move. All you need to do is open the app, select your favourite food and order it using your PNR number or train details. Hot and fresh food will be delivered at your seat!

Paytm

Paytm is one of the best digital wallets to make payments while travelling through train or other modes. It allows you to add your Credit/Debit cards and link your bank account to it. Make use of QR code to send and receive payments easily. PaytM mobile wallet allows you to do online mobile recharge, make payments and more from your mobile during cashless and needful times. It is available for Android, iOS, and Windows Mobile Phone.

R-Mitra

R-Mitra is a mobile-based application system introduced by Eastern Railway, to ensure women’s safety. It is an “extremely useful app” that could be used by regional railways nationwide. It is a big challenge to deal with crime within railway properties. The basic function of R-Mitra (Railway Mobile Instant Tracking Response and Assistance) is to alert the nearest RPF inspector and divisional security control room in case of any emergency with the press of a button only. Thus it’s a very important app while travelling by train at times of emergency and need.

Clean My Coach

In line with Modi government’s ‘Swachh Bharat’ mission, ‘Clean My Coach’ is a mobile app for all long-distance trains. In this app, a passenger can file an online complaint which will be attended within 15 minutes. This app is made to ensure speedy cleaning of coaches or toilets in long-distance trains which have housekeeping facilities onboard. To file a complaint the passengers have to just feed in their PNR number on the mobile app to register complaints related to their coach. Soon after a passenger lodges complaint, an SMS with details of the coach and berth number will be forwarded to an attendant on the train instantly. Once the complaint is attended to, the attendant will have to seek an acknowledgement from the complainant.