Top five IoT based gadgets & services for offline merchants on Paytm App

We know modernising payments, reconciliation and inventory management services can be an expensive and sometimes a cumbersome process. Whether you are an MSME, startup, delivery service, kirana shop or offer freelance services, we empower you with apt IoT based gadgets and services that help you to revamp your operations overnight and at no extra cost. Here are the top five gadgets and services from Paytm that every merchant should have:

1. Paytm Soundbox 2.0

A Made in India advanced IoT device, it is powered by Paytm’s All-in-One payments & reconciliation technology. This new device comes equipped with a digitally enabled screen that gives instant visual confirmation of the paid amount along with the voice-based response. Merchants can also tap the ‘function button’ twice to fetch the payment summary for the entire day. This device is beneficial for merchants starting from street hawkers, medium to large retailers as it helps them in maintaining records of all transactions and streamlines all payments made during the day. Paytm Soundbox 2.0 smart device also empowers merchants to record the net amount corresponding to the merchant’s collection along with voice-based confirmation.

2. Paytm Smart POS for Android phones

This application transforms a smartphone into a device that accepts debit & credit card payments just like a normal EDC machine. Supported by the Paytm for Business app, the one application to manage all business, the Smart POS enables merchants to seamlessly start accepting contactless card payments anytime, anywhere. The company has partnered with leading financial services institutions including Visa & MasterCard for facilitating card payments for Smart POS. It would soon be live with Rupay as well.

Merchants simply need to sign up on the Paytm for Business App, after which they will be required to download the ‘Paytm Smart POS’ on their Android-based mobile phones. Once downloaded, merchants can start collecting payments from their customers by tapping the card on the back of their smartphones. The payment is then successfully collected and transferred to the merchant’s account along with the other QR payments. This provides the businesses with a single-point easy reconciliation.

3. Paytm All-in-One Portable Smart Android POS

Styled like a mobile phone for accepting orders and payments on the go, this is the first such Android-based device to be introduced in India. The device weighs only 163 grams, 12mm thick, and has a 4.5-inch display screen device and delivers all the benefits and payments security in a robust, featherweight & ergonomic design. It comes bundled with a powerful processor, all-day battery life, and inbuilt camera to scan QR codes, to instantly process payment. This fully-loaded device has many industry-first features & services including cloud-based software for billing, payments, and customer management. It works with 4G sim cards, Wi-Fi and has Bluetooth connectivity to ensure payments never fail, and stays round the clock connected with all of Paytm’s bouquet of services.

4. Paytm All-in-One Android POS

The IoT-based device is fully-loaded payment acceptance device with many industry-first features & services. The android based device comes with a full-size display and is pre-bundled with cloud-based software for billing, payments, and customer management. It is integrated with the ‘Paytm for Business’ app to generate GST compliant bills and also to manage all transactions & settlements. Besides this, Paytm for Business app also helps merchants to avail of numerous business services and financial solutions such as loans, insurance, and Business Khata to manage digital ledger of all their transactions including udhaar, cash, and card sales.

5. Paytm All-in-One QR Code

The company which introduced QR-based payments service in India, innovated and created All-in-One QR accept unlimited payments through UPI based apps, Paytm Wallet, Rupay Cards directly into their bank account at 0% fee. The code removes the need to have multiple different UPI-based QR codes for making a payment. The convenience of having just one QR code for all payments and reducing the ‘code clutter’ on the sales counter is something that makes this product a must have.