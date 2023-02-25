Top mid-range smartphone picks for performance and value

Smartphones that will add value to your life with their performance and will be worth every penny. Sounds too promising? In a world where smartphones are considered to be much more than just a device to communicate with, everyone wants a smartphone that looks chic and consists of amazing features. We have brought to you a list of smartphones that are an amalgamation of all the features that one desires without burning a hole in your pocket. These mid-range smartphones will solve your dilemma of choosing a compact smartphone for an immersive experience.

realme 10 Pro 5G

The mid-range realme 10 Pro 5G can be your first and best option whenever you plan to buy a new smartphone. It comes with exciting features and strong battery support of 5000mAh and 120Hz Boundless Beautiful Display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G Chipset. Having a 108MP camera with a 16MP selfie camera will allow you to cherish your moments along with three beautiful colours Nebula Blue, Hyperspace Gold and Dark Matter. The all-rounder smartphone with a unique design comes in two storage variants 6GB+128GB priced at INR- 18,999 and 8GB+ 128GB priced at 19,999. The all-new realme 10 Pro 5G is available on realme’s official realme.com, Flipkart and offline stores.

POCO X4 Pro 5G

The other great option is the Poco X4 5G. The POCO X4 5G has a 120Hz Super AMOLED Display and a powerhouse of 5000mAh battery. It is powered by the 695 5G Octa Processor. Having a rear camera of 64MP + 8MP + 2MP and a 16MP front camera, the mid-priced smartphone is available in three beautiful colors – POCO Yellow, Laser Blue and Laser Black along with 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128G variants starting from 16,999 and going up to 18,999 depending upon the variant you chose. POCO X4 5G is available on Amazon and Flipkart.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is also a good option that falls under the mid-range category. It comes with a strong battery support of 5000mAh and a 6.59 inches beautiful Display It is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset. Having a 64 MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera with 16MP selfie camera, the power-packed smartphone is available in two beautiful colors -Blue Tide and Black Dusk with two storage variants; 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB priced at INR18,999 and INR-20,999 respectively. The device is available on OnePlus’s official website, Amazon and Flipkart

Redmi Note 12 5G

The elite Redmi Note 12 5G is yet another solid option if you love to add a pinch of trendy colors and design to the device you carry. The device houses a strong 5000mAh battery with 33W MAX Charging support. Redmi Note 12 5G has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Chipset along with a 6.67” FHD+ Super AMOLED Display which gives a cinematic viewing experience. The smartphone also offers a 48MP main camera and 13MP Front Camera that lets you capture moments beautifully. You can grab your Redmi Note 12 5G which is available in three all-new color options i.e. Frosted Green, Matte Black, and Mystique Blue come in two storage variants 4GB+128GB at INR 17,999 and 6GB+128GB priced at INR 19,999. The device is available on Redmi’s official website, Amazon and Flipkart.