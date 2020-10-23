Top Platforms making Contractual/Seasonal hiring seamless!

The Covid 19 has disrupted the job landscape of India. While the full time jobs are facing certainty challenges. Contractual jobs are gaining traction and much in demand. Contractual jobs are the ones which comprise flexible agreement. Companies prefer flexible jobs rather than full time employment.

While the contractual jobs have been there for long, they are much in demand now. The contractual jobs have changed from a low skilled job to now high skilled job as well.

During the pandemic, as the companies are applying mitigation methods to save the resources, contractual jobs have seen a surge in demand.

Here are 5 platforms which are helping in contractual hiring:

Teamlease

TeamLease Services is a human resource company offering a range of solutions to 3500+ employers for their hiring, productivity and scale challenges. Teamlease has hired 17 lac people over the last 17 years and has 2 lac+ open jobs everyday.

Naukri.com

Naukri.com is an Indian job portal operating in India and Middle East founded in March 1997. Naukri.com was founded by Indian businessman Sanjeev Bikhchandani, who started Info Edge Ltd. in 1995.

TechFynder

Techfynder is the world’s first subscription-based recruitment contracting platform. Leveraging its proprietary AI algorithm, it enables businesses to hire highly experienced global technology contractors without any commission. For contractors, it also features an easy onboarding process using Machine-Learning-driven resume parsing. The approach builds their profile at Techfynder seamlessly.

Flex Jobs

FlexJobs was created in 2007 to find professional remote and flexible jobs. They offer their members specialized job search checklists, exclusive access to both Career Coaching and Resume Review at a deep discount, over 170 expert skills tests, thousands of articles, webinars with top hiring companies,