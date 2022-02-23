Top Selling Electric Scooter in India for Ladies: Mileage, Specifications and More

-Sasidhar Nandigam, CEO and Co-Founder, CredR

The future is electric vehicles, and they are environment friendly and most promising when you use them on the street. Buying the best EV scooters in India can be confusing as there are ample options to explore from the top EV bike list. Here we have assorted some notable ones that you can check out for clarity.

Electric scooters are quickly becoming a viable alternative to petrol-powered scooters in the face of rising fuel prices. It is not only good for the environment, but they are suitable for your finances in the long run. As per the records, the Indian Government is offering substantial subsidies on electric scooters to push the commoners towards a more sustainable mode of transportation. This is a time of transition from petrol-powered scooters to electric vehicles.

Buy the best electric two-wheeler in India.

Several types of electric scooters are available in the Indian market. Here is a covered list of the electric scooters that can handle the daily needs of the average scooter user in India. Make sure of the electric scooters that target all prices for one to get fit into your budget. The list of the top 10 best electric scooters for ladies to buy in India is mentioned below:

Model Price Ampere Zeal Rs. 65,999 onwards OLA S1 Rs. 85,099 onwards TVS iQube Electric Rs.1,15,000 onwards Ather 450X Rs. 1,38,000 onwards Hero electric Photon Rs. 78,191 onwards Bajaj Chetak Rs.1,00,000 onwards Bounce Infinity E1 Rs. 45,099 onwards Ampere V48 Rs. 38,190 onwards Okinawa Ridge + Rs. 67,797 onwards E Pluto 7G Rs.83,999 onwards

List of top selling electric scooter in India- Rated Power and Battery

Model Power Battery charging time Ampere Zeal 1200 W 6-7 hours OLA S1 550W 5 hours TVS iQube Electric 3000 W 5 Hours Ather 450X 3300 W 5.15 hours Hero electric Photon 1200 W 5 Hours Bajaj Chetak 3800 W 5 Hours Bounce Infinity E1 1500 W 4 hours Ampere V48 250 W 8-10 hours Okinawa Ridge + 800 W 2-3 hours E Pluto 7G 1500 W 4 hours

List of best ev scooters in India: Battery Type and Riding range

Model Battery Type Riding Range Ampere Zeal Advanced Li-Ion 121 km OLA S1 Lithium Ion 121 km TVS iQube Electric Li-IOn battery pack with BMS 75 km Ather 450X Lithium- Ion 70 km Hero electric Photon Lithium- Ion 108 km Bajaj Chetak Lithium- Ion 95 Km Bounce Infinity E1 Lithium- Ion 85 km Ampere V48 Sealed Lead Acid 48- 51 km Okinawa Ridge + Lithium- Ion 84 Km E Pluto 7G Lithium- Ion 90 – 120 Km

List of Best electric two-wheeler in India: Motor Type & Charger Output

Model Motor Type Charger Output Ampere Zeal BLDC Vector Sine Wave 60V, 7.5Li OLA S1 Mid Drive IPM Portable / 750 W TVS iQube Electric Hub mounted electric Motor 5A Charger Ather 450X PMS Motor 5A Hero electric Photon BLDC Hub Motor Not Disclosed Bajaj Chetak BLDC Motor Not Disclosed Bounce Infinity E1 BLDC Motor Not Disclosed Ampere V48 BLDC 48 V/ 2.7 A Okinawa Ridge + BLDC Motor waterproof Micro Charger With Auto Cut E Pluto 7G BLDC Motor CC-CV Portable 67.2V 10A

Best selling electric scooter in India: Top Speed, brake, gradability

Model Top Speed Braking System Gradability Ampere Zeal 53 kmpl HBS 13± 2 (Single rider) & 8± 2 (Double rider) Degree OLA S1 90 kmpl CBS 12 Degree TVS iQube Electric 78 kmpl Standard 10 Degree Ather 450X 80 kmpl CBS 18 Degree Hero electric Photon 45 kmpl CBS 7 Degree Bajaj Chetak 70 kmpl CBS Not Disclosed Bounce Infinity E1 65 kmpl CBS Not Disclosed Ampere V48 25 kmpl Standard 7 (Single rider) degree Okinawa Ridge + 45 kmpl E- ABS 7 Degree E Pluto 7G 60 kmpl E- ABS 12 Degree

Why choose one of these best electric scooter brands in India?

Model Advantages Ampere Zeal 1: It has a great range of mileage 2: It has a portable battery life and easy charging feature 3: It is decent in performance OLA S1 1: It looks pretty nice and modern 2: It is an excellent range of bike covering great mileage 3: Highly equipped with great features TVS iQube Electric 1: It is highly loaded with modern features and specifications 2: It has a decent range of mileage 3: It is hard to figure out that it is an E-scooter. The look is simple like petrol scooters Ather 450X 1: It has an excellent performance. 2: It is well-equipped with the touch screen instrument cluster 3: It has a faster charging availability Hero electric Photon 1: It is a decent e-scooter with a fast charging option 2: The mileage is very impressive 3: The bike looks attractive with smart colors Bajaj Chetak 1: It has a decent mileage riding range 2: The instrument cluster looks fantastic 3: It gets you a reverse gear Bounce Infinity E1 1: It has a stylish outlook and is swift in performance. 2: one of the most affordable E-scooters in India 3: It has a good feature of battery swapping Ampere V48 1: It is available in multiple battery configurations 2: It weighs around 66 kgs 3: The riding experience is around 60 kms Okinawa Ridge + 1: It takes around 3 hours for getting fully charged 2: you need to charge it after every 100 Kms riding 3: Well connected with apps

