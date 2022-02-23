Top Selling Electric Scooter in India for Ladies: Mileage, Specifications and More

Sasidhar Nandigam,CEO CredR
The future is electric vehicles, and they are environment friendly and most promising when you use them on the street. Buying the best EV scooters in India can be confusing as there are ample options to explore from the top EV bike list. Here we have assorted some notable ones that you can check out for clarity.

Electric scooters are quickly becoming a viable alternative to petrol-powered scooters in the face of rising fuel prices. It is not only good for the environment, but they are suitable for your finances in the long run. As per the records, the Indian Government is offering substantial subsidies on electric scooters to push the commoners towards a more sustainable mode of transportation. This is a time of transition from petrol-powered scooters to electric vehicles. If you are in the market for one, you must check down the list on which you can depend.

Now, at CredR also, you can check top two-wheelers to buy used bikes for ladies at a comfortable budget. The used two-wheelers are well-maintained to meet the users’ needs so that the comfort of riding is present.

Buy the best electric two-wheeler in India. 

Several types of electric scooters are available in the Indian market. Here is a covered list of the electric scooters that can handle the daily needs of the average scooter user in India. Make sure of the electric scooters that target all prices for one to get fit into your budget. The list of the top 10 best electric scooters for ladies to buy in India is mentioned below:

Model Price
Ampere Zeal Rs. 65,999 onwards
OLA S1 Rs. 85,099 onwards
TVS iQube Electric  Rs.1,15,000 onwards
Ather 450X Rs. 1,38,000 onwards
Hero electric Photon Rs. 78,191 onwards
Bajaj Chetak Rs.1,00,000 onwards
Bounce Infinity E1 Rs. 45,099 onwards
Ampere V48 Rs. 38,190 onwards
Okinawa Ridge + Rs. 67,797 onwards
E Pluto 7G Rs.83,999 onwards

 

List of top selling electric scooter in India- Rated Power and Battery

 

Model Power Battery charging time
Ampere Zeal 1200 W 6-7 hours
OLA S1 550W 5 hours
TVS iQube Electric  3000 W 5 Hours
Ather 450X 3300 W 5.15 hours
Hero electric Photon 1200 W 5 Hours
Bajaj Chetak 3800 W 5 Hours
Bounce Infinity E1 1500 W 4 hours
Ampere V48 250 W 8-10 hours
Okinawa Ridge + 800 W 2-3 hours
E Pluto 7G 1500 W 4 hours

 

List of best ev scooters in India: Battery Type and Riding range

 

Model Battery Type Riding Range
Ampere Zeal Advanced Li-Ion 121 km
OLA S1 Lithium Ion 121 km
TVS iQube Electric  Li-IOn battery pack with BMS 75 km
Ather 450X Lithium- Ion 70 km
Hero electric Photon Lithium- Ion 108 km
Bajaj Chetak Lithium- Ion 95 Km
Bounce Infinity E1 Lithium- Ion 85 km
Ampere V48 Sealed Lead Acid 48- 51 km
Okinawa Ridge + Lithium- Ion 84 Km
E Pluto 7G Lithium- Ion 90 – 120 Km

 

List of Best electric two-wheeler in India: Motor Type & Charger Output

 

Model Motor Type Charger Output
Ampere Zeal BLDC Vector Sine Wave 60V, 7.5Li
OLA S1 Mid Drive IPM Portable / 750 W
TVS iQube Electric  Hub mounted electric Motor 5A Charger
Ather 450X PMS Motor 5A
Hero electric Photon BLDC Hub Motor Not Disclosed
Bajaj Chetak BLDC Motor Not Disclosed
Bounce Infinity E1 BLDC Motor Not Disclosed
Ampere V48 BLDC 48 V/ 2.7 A
Okinawa Ridge + BLDC Motor waterproof Micro Charger With Auto Cut
E Pluto 7G BLDC Motor CC-CV Portable 67.2V 10A

 

Best selling electric scooter in India: Top Speed, brake, gradability

 

Model Top Speed Braking System Gradability
Ampere Zeal 53 kmpl HBS 13± 2 (Single rider) & 8± 2 (Double rider) Degree
OLA S1 90 kmpl CBS 12 Degree
TVS iQube Electric  78 kmpl Standard 10 Degree
Ather 450X 80 kmpl CBS 18 Degree
Hero electric Photon 45 kmpl CBS 7 Degree
Bajaj Chetak 70 kmpl CBS Not Disclosed
Bounce Infinity E1 65 kmpl CBS Not Disclosed
Ampere V48 25 kmpl Standard 7 (Single rider) degree
Okinawa Ridge + 45 kmpl E- ABS 7 Degree
E Pluto 7G 60 kmpl E- ABS 12 Degree

 

Why choose one of these best electric scooter brands in India?

 

Model Advantages
Ampere Zeal 1: It has a great range of mileage

2: It has a portable battery life and easy charging feature

3:  It is decent in performance
OLA S1 1: It looks pretty nice and modern

2: It is an excellent range of bike covering great mileage

3: Highly equipped with great features
TVS iQube Electric  1: It is highly loaded with modern features and specifications

2: It has a decent range of mileage

3: It is hard to figure out that it is an E-scooter. The look is simple like petrol scooters
Ather 450X 1: It has an excellent performance.

2: It is well-equipped with the touch screen instrument cluster

3: It has a faster charging availability
Hero electric Photon 1: It is a decent e-scooter with a fast charging option

2: The mileage is very impressive

3: The bike looks attractive with smart colors
Bajaj Chetak 1: It has a decent mileage riding range

2: The instrument cluster looks fantastic

3: It gets you a reverse gear
Bounce Infinity E1 1: It has a stylish outlook and is swift in performance.

2: one of the most affordable E-scooters in India

3: It has a good feature of battery swapping
Ampere V48 1: It is available in multiple battery configurations

2: It weighs around 66 kgs

3: The riding experience is around 60 kms
Okinawa Ridge + 1: It takes around 3 hours for getting fully charged

2: you need to charge it after every 100 Kms riding

3: Well connected with apps