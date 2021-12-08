Top Social India announces India’s first Meta-Influencer – ‘Kyra’

Top social, one of the leading influencer marketing platforms in India, today announced the launch of India’s first Meta-Influencer ‘Kyra’. Following in the footsteps of the previously launched Virtual Influencers like Lil Miquela (https://www.instagram.com/lilmiquela/), the first Virtual Influencer sensation with over 3 million followers and more recently, Rozy (https://www.instagram.com/rozy.gram/), South Korea’s first Virtual Influencer who secured over 100 brand endorsements earning close to KRW 854,007 (about INR 6 crore); Kyra is a homegrown virtual influencer who describes herself as a 22-year-old college student and as aspiring model based out of New Delhi. You can follow Kyra’s journey on Instagram @kyraonig and know more about her world.

The launch of ‘Kyra’ will support brands, marketers, and advertisers to engage with their consumers smoothly as the virtual idol maintains a good image and can be more customizable in comparison to their human counterparts. Just a month old on Instagram, she already has over six thousand followers and is growing her audience by the hundreds daily. Top Social expects her to cross 100,000 followers in a few months which will make her one of the most popular Virtual Influencers online.

Looking beyond the virtual influencer landscape, TopSocial aims to make ‘Kyra’ into an intelligent ‘meta-influencer’ who can think, create, and publish content on her own. A meta influencer can traverse the web for the latest trends and help marketers identify what influencer content can work in the future. Incidentally, it also lines up with the latest push of the Metaverse by Silicon Valley which already has seen billions of dollars in funding. Kyra could be one of the first influencers of this new meta reality.

“I did not expect such a great response from the audience this early on. I have already received hundreds of messages in my Instagram DMs.” said ‘Kyra’ when asked about her following. When asked about her dreams Kyra mentioned, “I wish to become a motivational speaker. I wish to make a difference, and yes, I can’t live a boring life!”

Developed by TopSocial India, the future plans of ‘Kyra’ are much more ambitious. Kyra can be integrated into virtual meta-verses, 3D movies, music videos, and so on.

“We want Kyra to go beyond just being a simple CGI character or influencer. She is an independent Meta-Influencer on the web. We are working with partners in AI technology which will enable her to study social media trends online and create content autonomously. We believe that is where the future of virtual influencers and content lies.” Says Himanshu Goel, Business Head at TopSocial India.

“Kyra will be more than just an outlet for brands to showcase their products. We will have a selective approach to identify which brands we want her to associate with. We want her to be a positive force on the web and inspire her Gen-Z counterparts online.” Says George Tharian, Group CEO at Topline Consulting Group, the parent company of top social.