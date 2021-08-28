Trade Finance is usually referred to as an export finance tool & supply chain that assists industry owners in managing their capital better and more securely. Moreover, Trade Financing is remodeling the sector from a paper-based system to a more dynamic, digitized, transparent & clear model of managing finances. Meanwhile, RegTech companies and banking automation are innovating rapidly to offer new and more powerful solutions.

It is an important tool that aids business owners in customizing their business offerings to meet customer’s demands better. In this story, we have come up with the top trade finance automation companies that create a strong impact in the business.

Kyzer Software – Kyzer Software is one of the leading banking software product companies, building Niche products in Trade Finance, Regulatory Reporting, and Compliance that work and assist in creating unique value and opportunity for the clients, workers, investors, and ecosystem partners.”

Kyzer focuses on creating Banking RegTech, Trade Finance & Automation products supporting a broad spectrum of Trade products & “Multiple Regulations” such as Reserve Bank of India, Financial Intelligence Unit of India, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Director General of Foreign Trade, etc. within a unified platform.

Newgen – Newgen is one of the best providers of a unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, communication management capabilities, and content services. Across the globe, thriving businesses rely on Newgen’s industry-recognized low code application platform to promote and station complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud.

Surecomp – Surecomp is the industry leader in global trade finance solutions for organizations and banks. Since its the business pioneer for around thirty years, the company provides an innovative portfolio of treasury solutions, supply chain finance, and digital trade finance, streamlining the transaction lifecycle to intensify operational performance, drive growth and ensure compliance.

Comarch – Comarch is a Polish multinational software company and systems integrator. The company provides services in Telecommunications, Finance and Banking, etc. Based in Kraków, Poland, Comarch Trade Finance is a front-end platform that allows clients to apply for and manage guarantees and collections.

Finastra – Finastra Limited is one of the best financial software companies listed in the Cayman Islands. The head office is in Paddington, in London.