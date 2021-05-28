Top Tricks to Improving Your Website’s Overall Visual Appeal

Whilst the big picture makes up the whole in website design, the little details count as well. As a matter of fact, it’s the small details that can have a definite impact on the minds (and emotions) of your visitors, so it’s vital to think of everything for your website to work. The visual appeal of your website, for instance, can encourage your visitors to stay, or it can drive them away. It may be tempting to believe that all your website visitors will appreciate your content despite having a lack of visual appeal (content is king, after all), but it doesn’t work that way.

If your website is overly complicated, filled with jargon, and unattractive on top of everything else, your audience can quickly look for a more appealing website that easily gives them the answers they need. If this has got you concerned, you don’t need to worry – there are things you can do to improve your website’s overall visual appeal. So what are those? Here’s a list of top tricks you can use.

Negative or white space

White or negative space can be a unique component of your website’s design, and any good designer will tell you how essential it is to pay attention to white space. White space is often loved by designers, but website owners often fail to utilise it because they hate the idea of having ‘blank’ areas. But it isn’t a blank area per se. White space can serve to buffer your other content, and it can make the text much easier to view and read. It creates visual balance and contributes to enhanced ‘scannability’ and legibility. You can even take advantage of white space to position your company and brand and enhance your image because white space is usually associated with professionalism and elegance!

The composition

Once you have ‘relaxed’ your readers’ eyes with the appropriate amount of white space, it’s time to focus on the composition of your site. As specialists in website development and design Expre Digital Ltd explain, this is where you combine artistry and website development and where you can work on colours, headings, and more. Your colours can be muted and subtle – less is more. Make sure your colours don’t clash because it will make your website garish, so choose tones that complement each other and colours that can support your brand’s identity. Cooler hues can exude tranquillity and relaxation, whilst bolder and warmer hues can exude excitement and hospitality.

Your headings can draw your viewers’ eyes and accentuate your website’s main points, so use them in wordy paragraphs and pieces so they can break up the text and enhance readability. It can even help you score more when it comes to your SEO campaign. Graphics can be invaluable as well, so include several relevant and appealing images, and these images should balance the text on your pages and provide your viewers with another avenue to get information.

The overall experience with your brand

It’s not just about the appearance of your site; however – it’s also about the experience of your viewers with your brand. Whilst your visitors can visit various pages, your choices in design can influence your viewers’ decision on where to go and what to do. You can lead their eyes with deliberate designs along with an interactive menu, options that they can easily click, and so on.