Top Wealth Management experts that Indians HNIs follow!

Wealth management is an investment advisory service that combines various financial services to tailor a personalised strategy to meet the complex needs of a client. Wealth management includes a broad range of services — such as investment advice, estate planning, accounting, retirement, tax services and more. Wealth management has no target per se nor a defined destination, but instead, it is a life-long process that aims to provide techniques and plans to attain financial goals, which in turn facilitate the attainment of one’s life goals. The process may even start before an individual’s birth and may even continue long after their demise, thus requiring professionals, aka Wealth Management Experts, to help you attain all the possible goals in a systematic pragmatic manner. Below, we list some of the top wealth management experts that are being followed by High Net-worth Individuals(HNIs) of India:

Prospurts

Prospurts is focused on achieving unwavering commitment to client servicing and building long-lasting relationships. Prospurts has a network team of professionals who exercise diligence and thoroughness in analysing client needs and complement these with robust execution capabilities and attentive client service.

Prospurts is structured into three main divisions, Wealth Management, Real Estate and Financial Services backed by a team of dedicated Managers and a Central Advisory Team. Their work is founded on a rigorous understanding of every client’s institutional context, sector dynamics, and macroeconomic environment.

Avendus

Avendus understands the complex financial needs of HNIs (high net worth individuals), families and corporates, and offers them the quality of unique products and services that can meet their varied requirements. Avendus leverages its group resources and wide industry network to craft optimal wealth management and advisory solutions to help clients achieve their financial and strategic goals.

Customised services provided by Avendus are complemented by their superior execution, robust investment policy framework, rigorous due diligence process with a strong emphasis on picking future winners.

Nestegg

Nestegg Wealth LLP focuses on achieving and maintaining a thorough understanding of clients’ financial needs and aspirations. Nestegg believes that the best wealth distribution service is provided through a personal, face-to-face meeting. A comprehensive range of financial services and a distinctive approach to investment services enables them to create financial ideas that can adapt to clients’ changing needs and circumstances.

With an accumulated experience of 60 years in the banking and finance industry, Nestegg Wealth experts work with each client to determine an appropriate disciplined strategy to increase wealth based on individual goals, preferences, and circumstances. Furthermore, as an Independent Financial distributor, Nestegg is free to provide objective services in the best interests of their clients, without the potential complications of loyalty to an employer.

Kotak Wealth Management

Kotak Wealth Management is Kotak Mahindra Bank’s private banking arm and is one of India’s oldest and most respected wealth managers. Kotak Mahindra Group (Kotak) provides end-to-end services for wealth preservation and creation to some of the most distinguished HNIs in India.

For over 20 years, Kotak Wealth Management has maintained its leadership position in the Indian wealth management industry owing to their in-depth understanding of the environment and asset classes and the associated risks, as well as clients’ specific requirements.