Top Workplace Health and Hygiene Risks

Companies across the globe are responsible for the health and safety of their employees. This means that, be it a warehouse worker or the CEO, every employee’s health should be a priority for any organisation. However, maintaining high health standards is not a walk in the park.

To keep their employees healthy, companies need to maintain very high standards of hygiene in their workplaces. Poorly-maintained workspaces that do not properly enforce hygiene standards can facilitate the transmission of infections between their employees, clients, and guests.

Furthermore, it is crucial to analyse the risks associated with poor workplace hygiene and its effects on your employees. To elaborate further, we’ve compiled the top workplace hygiene risks that current organisations should be aware of.

Environmental and Chemical Risks

Environmental risks mostly comprise of air contaminants.

Here are some of the most common workplace contaminants that you should be aware of:

Fibres: Thin, long particles that can be a persuasive hygiene issue in the workplace.

Thin, long particles that can be a persuasive hygiene issue in the workplace. Aerosols: Processes like crushing, grinding, abrading, drilling, and blasting can cause liquid particles to contaminate workplaces. These can severely damage the respiratory system.

Processes like crushing, grinding, abrading, drilling, and blasting can cause liquid particles to contaminate workplaces. These can severely damage the respiratory system. Gases: Workplaces may be contaminated by gases like carbon monoxide, nitrogen, helium, acetylene, and argon.

Workplaces may be contaminated by gases like carbon monoxide, nitrogen, helium, acetylene, and argon. Vapours: Cleaning liquids, solvents, and paints can disperse harmful vapours, especially when exposed to heat.

Cleaning liquids, solvents, and paints can disperse harmful vapours, especially when exposed to heat. Fumes: Activities that involve burning can give rise to hazardous fumes that can lead to a range of health problems.

These environmental risks can quickly turn into chemical hazards. Employees ingesting harmful substances or coming in contact with them can face a number health risks. Companies can manage these risks through health and hygiene protocols, adequate ventilation in workplaces, as well as the use of equipment like PPE.

Biological Risks

Biological risks are most common in hospitals and other medical and health organisations, as well as food-processing and agricultural facilities. Here, the employees face the risk of exposure to dangerous animal or human fluids.

These risks comprise viruses, bacteria, fungi, and others that can stir several health issues. The best way to tackle these risks is to maintain great personal hygiene and the use of protective equipment where necessary. Workplaces should ideally outsource hygiene services to ensure superior maintenance of health standards.

Physical Risks

There are a number of physical risks that can get in the way of workplace health and hygiene:

Vibration: Workers that indulge in mining, logging, or work with construction equipment get exposed to vibration for excessively long hours. Suspension systems and shock absorbers can minimise the damage here.

Workers that indulge in mining, logging, or work with construction equipment get exposed to vibration for excessively long hours. Suspension systems and shock absorbers can minimise the damage here. Noise: When exposed to high decibels in the workplace, employees must be provided with equipment like silencers, baffles, or mufflers to contain the noise.

When exposed to high decibels in the workplace, employees must be provided with equipment like silencers, baffles, or mufflers to contain the noise. Heat exposure: Workplaces such as steel plants and production factories include high heat exposure. Employees need appropriate protective gear like appropriate clothing, shields, and helmets.

Workplaces such as steel plants and production factories include high heat exposure. Employees need appropriate protective gear like appropriate clothing, shields, and helmets. Radiation: Employees who use lasers, X-ray machines, and oil, aviation, gas, defence, as well as nuclear industries, are susceptible to this kind of risk. Sufficient safety standards like limited exposure and protective equipment can help safeguard employees from these risks.

Ergonomic Risks

When employees perform physically demanding tasks or even sit at a desk all day long, this can lead to many health and hygiene. These can involve tasks that need constant movement or no movement at all, such as working on a computer or on an assembly line.

Companies can deal with these risks in the following ways:

Workplace design: Ergonomic chairs, ventilated workstations, sufficient lighting can be used to relieve physical strain.

Ergonomic chairs, ventilated workstations, sufficient lighting can be used to relieve physical strain. Training: Employees must be trained in the correct posture and ways to perform tasks to avoid physical, chemical, or biological risks.

Employees must be trained in the correct posture and ways to perform tasks to avoid physical, chemical, or biological risks. Administrative decisions: Employees can work in shifts to reduce exhaustion and prevent burnout.

Food Safety Risks

One of the most common hygiene risks at workplaces involves poor hygiene in kitchens, dining halls, and cafeterias.

The leading food risks involve:

High-risk foods: Products such as meat, dairy, seafood, fruits, and other fresh foods need to be handled with top-notch hygiene practices to prevent the growth of bacteria.

Products such as meat, dairy, seafood, fruits, and other fresh foods need to be handled with top-notch hygiene practices to prevent the growth of bacteria. Physical contamination: Factors like dust from ceilings, glass from broken tableware, metal shavings from machines like blenders, as well as pests can be the causes of physical obstacles to food hygiene.

Factors like dust from ceilings, glass from broken tableware, metal shavings from machines like blenders, as well as pests can be the causes of physical obstacles to food hygiene. Biological risks: These include: Sneezing/coughing over food Poor storage Lack of hand wash stations Animals near kitchens or dining areas Pests Lack of single-use gloves Lack of sanitisation

These include:

Professional hygiene services can help workplaces to handle these risks and maintain impeccable health standards.

Summing Up

One of the primary causes of poor workplace hygiene is a lack of maintenance. Organisations need to understand the depth of hygiene risks and the impacts they can have on the health of their employees. Keeping on top of all the risks mentioned above can help to ensure a safe and hygienic workplace, regardless of the industry you operate in.