TOPODRONE advances airborne bathymetric surveying with AQUAMAPPER launch at INTERGEO 2022

October 18, 2022 – Montreux, Switzerland – TOPODRONE, a Swiss-based designer and manufacturer of high-precision LiDAR equipment for installation on drones, vehicles, and backpacks, launches AQUAMAPPER, a UAV-based solution for bathymetric surveying and marine construction. The new multitasking data collecting device and TOPODRONE LiDAR ULTRA equipment have been successfully used together for airborne surveying at a highway construction project in Romania, EU to deliver a full digital twin of a studied area.

AQUAMAPPER is brand-new hardware developed in-house by TOPODRONE and contributes to a complete set of photogrammetry, LiDAR, and bathymetry surveying solutions. This new product mounted on a UAV provides a combination of high-speed efficiency (up to 14 km/h) and accuracy. It is a PPK-ready solution, compatible with DJI Matrice 300 RTK. The application areas include but are not limited to an open sea bathymetric survey up to 100m depth, quantity survey, and calculation of sediments, periodic maintenance survey of storage pools.

TOPODRONE AQUAMAPPER and LIDAR ULTRA have been used for airborne surveying at “Autostrada Sibiu – Pitești, Secțiunea 2: Boița – Cornetu”, a European road construction project. It aims at building a highway in one of the toughest terrains in Romania and includes 7 tunnels, 24 bridges, and 18 viaducts. The drone LiDAR corridor and bathymetric survey were performed by Romanian GRAPHEIN TOPO SA company to provide accurate maps and up-to-date information about terrain level, buildings, roads, power line networks, cadastral boundaries, etc as well as rivers. TOPODRPONE LIDAR ULTRA onboard DJI M300 drone was used to capture laser scanning data from 100 – 120 meters altitude over rugged terrain forest area to cover 32 km long and 400 meters width corridor within 14 flights while AQUAMAPPER connected to the same DJI M300 drone performed bathymetry survey over 6 river crossing.