Toppr offers educational support to the children of Mumbai Police Force

Quality education is a fundamental right of children, irrespective of their background. A large number of Indian students, unfortunately, don’t get the necessary support or guidance due to socio-economic reasons. Take, the children of policemen for example. With their parents having little time to spare, they often grow up relying solely on teachers from school or physical coaching centres. These coaching centres, however, fail to offer a holistic personalized learning approach that is imperative in today’s ever-changing education space. To address this need-gap, Toppr, India’s most advanced and comprehensive mobile application for personalized learning, has signed an MOU with the Mumbai Police to provide their children with a 1-year subscription of the app. The subscription gives access to online classes, adaptive practice and mock tests, giving students personalised learning. To mark this occasion, the EdTech platform participated in an event hosted at the Azaad Maidan Police HQ on 3rd July, 2019.

The event witnessed the presence of the CM of Maharashtra Mr. Devendra Fadnavis, Mr. Sanjay Barve, the Mumbai Police Commissioner and Mr. Zishaan Hayath, CEO, Toppr. In addition to Toppr’s initiative, Mr. Fadnavis announced the launch of five other welfare initiatives aimed at providing educational support (for daughters of all policemen up to class IX), quality healthcare and affordable housing to Mumbai’s police force. These welfare initiatives evoked a feeling of joy in the entire Mumbai Police Force

Sharing his view on the initiative undertaken, Zishaan Hayath, CEO, Toppr, said, “We understand that being in the police force, is a highly demanding public service. It’s a job that is always-on. At times, they even have to sacrifice the time that they could share with their children, let alone completely focus on their studies. When they are busy keeping the city safe, we find ourselves fortunate to be able to bring personalised learning to their children. Policemen are the unsung heroes of the society with a deep sense of duty to protect us. Through this initiative, we want to thank them for their selfless contributions.”

Appreciating Toppr’s contribution, CM of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis added “We always feel that the Police force is a family and these useful schemes which are extending the definition of family, caring for the police family will definitely benefit the police force and their entire family. Mumbai is a city which runs for 24 hours and for the safety of the city people, Police force also needs to be on alert for 24 hours. The police force is unable to give the required time to their own families but the newly launched welfare schemes will provide good support to their families.”

The latest initiative by Toppr further reaffirms its commitment towards making learning personalised. Through its advanced technology and high-quality academic content, tutorials and learning materials, Toppr is steadily paving its way to becoming a leading company in the Indian EdTech space.