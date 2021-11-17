Toppr Partners with NDMC to Educate Underprivileged Students Through Its Flagship Program Asha

New Delhi, 17 November 2021: Toppr, India’s leading Edtech platform has partnered with the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to educate underprivileged students. The collaboration is a part of Toppr’s corporate social responsibility program called Asha.

Toppr Asha aims to systematically improve the performance of high school students from underserved and low-income families through the Toppr learning app. Toppr Asha will provide access to its learning programs to around 12,500 underprivileged students studying in classes 6 to 12 in collaboration with Bharat EdTech Initiative.

Speaking on the initiative, Zishaan Hayath, CEO, Toppr, said, “The Covid-19 pandemic had widened the gap between students of the privileged and underprivileged families. Toppr Asha was conceptualized to democratize education by making it accessible to underprivileged students and providing them access to best-in-class learning material from Toppr. We are proud to have partnered with NDMC to achieve our objective and hope to contribute towards the academic excellence of these students.”

RP Sati, Director (Education), NDMC, said, “NDMC has collaborated with Toppr to empower under-served children by providing access to top-quality digital education. Through this association, NDMC aims to support students from low-income families studying at NDMC Schools with the help of Toppr Asha. Approximately 2000 NDMC/ Navyug students are enrolled with Toppr to improve their academic performance. This reinforces the commitment of NDMC to make school education more inclusive and accessible to all through the intervention of information technology. Toppr will offer support to students for the board exams and competitive exam preparation using the best of technology and pedagogy.

Toppr Asha will help students achieve academic excellence through its Learn, Practice and Ask modules designed for every major board exam in India. With specially created modules for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Chartered Accountant (CA), students can realize their dream of becoming doctors, engineers, or CA.

The beneficiaries will get access to videos lectures and other curriculum material on Toppr’s adaptive practice platform. Moreover, the Create your own tests feature will also be available to them.

Toppr Asha was initiated in 2020 when schools were shut amid the pandemic. Through the program, Toppr reached out to 5000 underprivileged children. These students were provided year-long access to learning material and attended video lectures using the Toppr Learning app for a wide range of subjects including Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, History, Social Science, Business Studies, Economics, etc.

About Toppr

Toppr is a leading education technology company focused on delivering personalized learning with better outcomes. Founded in 2013 by IIT Bombay alumni Zishaan Hayath and Hemanth Goteti, it uses artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to personalize learning for each student. Toppr has been the recipient of the prestigious IAMAI Digital Awards and EdTechX Global Awards. The platform has over 100,000 educators and over 23 million happy students. For further information, visit https://www.toppr.com/