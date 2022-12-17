Tork Motors Expands Leadership Team; Onboards Vp – Sales and Network Development

Pune, 17 December 2022: India’s first electric motorcycle maker, Tork Motors has strengthened its leadership team through the inclusion of Mr. Sanjiv Verma for Sales and Network development. Mr. Verma will hold the position of VP – Sales and Network at Tork Motors and will be responsible for expanding the brand’s reach to newer geographies.

On the appointment, Mr. Kapil Shelke, Founder & CEO, of Tork Motors, said, “We are happy to welcome Sanjiv at the growing Tork Motors’ family. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in network and high-performance markets, coupled with strategic leadership skills. Sanjiv’s extraordinary track record of business growth and development is the perfect combination we need to drive our strategy in Indian market. As we gear up to open touchpoints in seven cities, by the end of financial year, I am confident that Sanjiv will continue play a larger role in making the brand accessible to our valuable customers in existing and newer locations.”

Mr. Verma has 18 years of rich experience of new business development, network expansion of primary and secondary wholesale and retail dealer development with well-rounded experience comprising of enterprise sales across key cities of India. He joins Tork Motors from Greaves Electric Mobility (Ampere), where he was responsible for leading the dealer development in the country and was also a business head for Northern territory. Throughout his career, Mr. Verma has been associated with prominent consumer brands across the automotive, telecom, and banking sector at diverse geographic locations in the country.

