Tork Motors Expands to Rajasthan, Launches First Experience Zone in Jaipur

Jaipur, July 22, 2023: TORK Motors, India’s first electric motorcycle manufacturer, has inaugurated their first Experience Zone in Jaipur announcing its entry into the state of Rajasthan. Located at G1-G4, Gitanjali Towers, Ajmer Road, Sodala, this 3S facility will be home to the brand’s KRATOS-R motorcycle and will offer sales and after-sales services to consumers in the region.

The new Experience Zones will cater to the customers and potential customers in the city of Jaipur and help establish TORK Motors’ footprint in the state of Rajasthan. Customers will be able to get up-close with the KRATOS-R and gain an immersive experience of India’s first electric motorcycle through comprehensive test rides.

On this occasion, Kapil Shelke, Founder & CEO, of TORK Motors, said, “This Experience Zone is a significant milestone in our network expansion strategy as it marks our entry into the state of Rajasthan. We look forward to capitalizing on opportunities offered by the state’s Rajasthan Electric Vehicle Policy (REVP) and catering to the region’s rising demand for EV two-wheelers. Our vision is to promote sustainable mobility along with the thrill of electric motorcycling in the state, and with this facility, we look forward to adding more enthusiasts to the TORK community.”

TORK Motors launched its flagship motorcycle KRATOS-R in January 2022. Since its launch, the company has received an overwhelming response to their indigenously developed electric motorcycles through numerous bookings. Earlier this year at the Auto Expo, the brand introduced the refreshed KRATOS-R, with significant changes. The motorcycle now boasts a completely black motor and battery pack along with stylish decals for enhanced styling and comes with a fast-charging port. The motorcycle is available in five trendy colours, including the new Jet black with grey hues. With EMI options starting as low as INR 2,999/-* a month, TORK Motors has collaborated with leading financial organizations to make the KRATOS-R accessible to all.

Existing customers can also upgrade their current motorcycle by paying a differential amount. Consumers can book their KRATOS-R online by visiting the company’s official website at www.booking.torkmotors.com