Toronto Business Development Centre partners with Indian VC Fund, Agility Ventures to help Indian entrepreneurs launch in North America

The Toronto Business Development Centre (TBDC), announced its partnership with Agility Ventures, a leading start-up investing platform, to help more Indian entrepreneurs launch their start-ups in Canada.

Founded by Dhianu Das and Prashant Narang, Agility Ventures is split into three verticals- Angel Network, AIF Funds, and Consulting Services. Their network spans 900+ members across 15 chapters in India and abroad and we have a SEBI Registered Cat – 1 VC Fund focussed on the D2C Sector.

Agility has, in a span of13 months, invested Indian Rupees 21 crores in 20 companies. Going forward Agility aims to conclude investments in well over 30 companies with an average ticket size of INR 50 to 75 lacs (C$). These investments will span across education technology, healthcare, E-commerce, gaming, automobiles, electric vehicles, robotics, agritech, manufacturing, etc.

Agility plans to go beyond the informal structure of angel groups to a larger institutionalized model because of its standardized & transparent processes that allow it to access geographies, scout exciting new businesses, and approach a large number of investors.

While addressing the media, Vikram Khurana, Chair, Toronto Business Development Centre said, “TBDC specializes in helping Indian-born Entrepreneurs succeed in North America. Our partnership with Agility Ventures is an important development in welcoming high potential and innovative startups from India referred by Agility, to the thriving start-up ecosystem in Canada.”