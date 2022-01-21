Torrent Power Limited wins prestigious “Sword of Honour” and “Globe of Honour” awards from British Safety Council

January 21, 2022: Torrent Power Limited has won British Safety Council’s prestigious Sword of Honour award for achieving excellence in the field of health and safety and Globe of Honour award in the field of environmental sustainability for its Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Surat distribution operations. The company’s SUGEN Mega Power Project has also received Sword of Honour award for the second time this year.

To compete for the Sword of Honour and Globe of Honour awards, an organization goes through an exhaustive audit program in health, safety, and environment. The organization must demonstrate, to an independent panel of experts, its excellence in health and safety, and environmental management throughout the business and must also achieve the five stars (>92% score) in the British Safety Council’s rigorous audit scheme.

Torrent Power is one of just 5 organizations (of which 2 including Torrent Power are electric utilities) worldwide to receive both these prestigious recognitions in 2021. Torrent Power is only the second company ever from India to win both these accolades in a single year.

Varun Mehta, Executive Director – Distribution of Torrent Power, said: “We are delighted on being recognized by British Safety Council for our commitment to the highest standards of Health, Safety and Environmental sustainability throughout our business processes. We are committed to providing a healthy and safe environment to our employees, business partners & customers and to conserve natural resources & protect the environment in line

with our vision to become a leading and sustainable power company”.

Peter McGettrick, Chairman of the British Safety Council, said: “On behalf of the board of trustees and staff of the British Safety Council I would like to congratulate Torrent Power on achieving the highest standards of health, safety and environmental management. Achieving recognition of this sort takes real dedication and absolute professionalism. We are proud to support your organisation in its achievement and delighted we can contribute to your ongoing success.”These accolades further affirm Torrent Power’s leadership in the areas of health, safety and

environment and its strong commitment to upholding the highest standards of ESG.

About Torrent Power:

Torrent Power is the integrated power utility of the diversified Torrent Group with group revenues of Rs. 20,500 Crs (approx. USD 2.7 billion) and Market Cap of about Rs. 81,500 Crs approx. USD 10.9 billion). It is one of the largest companies in the Indian power sector with presence across the entire power value chain of generation, transmission and distribution.

Torrent Power has an operational generation capacity of about 3.9 GW, which consists largely of clean generation sources such as gas (2.7 GW) and renewables (0.8 GW). It also has a capacity of 0.7 GW of renewable energy plants under advanced stage of acquisition or under development, with which its renewable portfolio will increase to more than 1.5 GW and its total capacity will increase to about 4.6 GW. The Company is also one of the largest players in power distribution and efficiently distributes nearly 14.5 billion units to over 3.7 million customers in the cities of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Dahej SEZ and Dholera SIR in Gujarat; Bhiwandi, Shil, Mumbra and Kalwa in Maharashtra; Agra in Uttar Pradesh and is in the process of taking over electricity distribution operations in the UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

About the British Safety Council:

The British Safety Council, for over sixty years have been a trusted guide to excellent health, safety and environmental management and believes that no one should be injured or made ill through their work. Since its foundation in 1957, the British Safety Council has campaigned tirelessly to protect workers from accidents, hazards and unsafe conditions, and played a decisive role in the political process that has led to the adoption of landmark health and safety legislation in the UK. Its members in more than 60 countries are committed to protecting and improving the wellbeing of workers, believing that a healthy and safe work environment is also good for business.