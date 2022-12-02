Total demand for pallets touched 90 million in India: EXZOD

Mumbai, December 2022: EXZOD India, a leading player in pallets manufacturing, sale, and AMC, says that the demand for pallets has touched 90 million in India. The demand has been rising due to growth, improvement in supply chain management, automation in both materials handling at production and user end, and even at storage level for industries like FMCG, Consumer durables, Logistics, Industrials, retail, petrochemicals and automotive and 4 PL logistic players.

EXZOD provides wooden pallets and packaging boxes used for storing and moving finished products / raw materials in industries such as FMCG, Retail, Automobile, etc. The company aims at managing a pool of assets pallets, which it intends to maintain for its clients across India. AMC is a strategic business option for companies for reducing capital expenditure, repair costs, and improve handling processes. The company’s expertise in the supply chain space allows it to provide customized solutions as per requirement. The company provides technology-embedded AMC Services which is the only organized player present in the industry. The idea is to revamp the traditional nail & hammer AMC approach with the automatic AMC approach embedded with advanced robotics.

“We believe the logistics and supply chain sector will continue to offer opportunities, with an upsurge in the share of organized retail and e-commerce. Owing to the nature of goods and the need to move the goods quickly from manufacturing locations to the points of consumption, the pallet business is experiencing heavy growth in demand from existing and new customers,” said Nitin Kalla, Founder, and Managing Director, EXZOD India.

EXZOD has three manufacturing units in Punjab, Maharashtra, and Haryana. Units are equipped with state-of-the-art automatic pallet manufacturing machines.