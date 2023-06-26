TotalEnergies receives 3 stars as part of the FIA Road Safety Index

Today 26 June 2023, the FIA has announced that TotalEnergies has become the first private sector company to receive 3 stars as part of the newly launched FIA Road Safety Index.

The 3-star recognition is the highest one as part of the methodology of the Index that provides companies and organisations with a tool to measure their safety footprint over their entire value chain and help them contribute to creating a safe and sustainable mobility network for all.

Supported by the FIA Foundation, the Road Safety Index is a tool that organisations and companies of any size in all parts of the world can use to determine their impact on road safety, report on their activities in that field, and improve their results.

Today’s announcement recognises the commitment that TotalEnergies and the FIA are sharing and that is to take action to improve the lives of road users worldwide and reduce road crashes that kill 1.3 million people worldwide and leave many others injured or otherwise affected.

FIA Secretary General for Automobile Mobility and Tourism Jacob Bangsgaard said: “If we want to reach the Sustainable Development Goal to halve road safety crashes by 2030, we need to embark everyone on the journey towards building a culture of safety. Companies and organisations have an immense role to play and with the FIA Road Safety Index we are giving them the comprehensive solution they need to assess, report and take concrete action to improve road safety. I am pleased to see that TotalEnergies has achieved the maximum result. I am convinced their achievement will encourage other companies and organisations to implement the Index.”

TotalEnergies SVP HSE Michel Charton said: “We are proud that our long-lasting commitment to road safety has been recognised through the FIA Road Safety Index. In fact, for years, we have considered safety as a daily battle that never comes for granted and that is waged with humility and vigilance. We do hope that this FIA programme will encourage other companies from the private sector to reduce their safety footprints and thus, collectively, lead the way for a safer mobility.”

The 3-star recognition was announced by FIA Secretary General for Automobile Mobility and Tourism Jacob Bangsgaard during a dedicated panel discussion gathering TotalEnergies SVP HSE Michel Charton, FIA Foundation Executive Director Saul Billingsley, World Health Organization Head of Safety and Mobility Nhan Tran and Director of Traffic Safety, Swedish Transport Administration Maria Krafft in parallel of the Vision Zero Conference 2023 in Stockholm.

Organisations and companies can learn more about how to incorporate the FIA Road Safety Index into their annual reporting by visiting the dedicated webpage.