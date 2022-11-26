Tourism WA appoints new marketing agency in India

Tourism Western Australia has upscaled its investment in India with the appointment of international marketing agency T&A Consulting Private Limited., to drive Western Australia’s trade marketing and public relations operations across the country.

India represents an enormous growth opportunity for the WA visitor economy, with travellers from India injecting $63 million in visitor spend into WA in 2019.

In the period May to September 2022, arrivals from India to WA recovered to 87 percent of pre-COVID levels, which far outstripped the average of 46 percent from other countries, and reflects the Indian market’s rapidly growing interest in WA as a holiday destination.

T&A Consulting will represent Tourism WA in India as of Monday 28 November for an initial six-month period. The integrated marketing and public relations agency will replace the current in-market India Trade Development Manager role, which will conclude on Friday 9 December after a handover period.

Tourism Western Australia Managing Director Carolyn Turnbull said India is an important emerging market for Western Australia that holds huge potential to elevate the state’s visitor economy. “Inbound visitation to Western Australia from India has recovered at nearly twice the pace of other countries, which tells us there is a robust and fast-growing interest in Western Australia from the market – particularly among friends and relatives visiting loved ones in our state,” Ms Turnbull said. “With our new global tourism brand elevating Western Australia on the world stage, it is vital that our destination marketing and trade partnerships in India reflect the significant interest the market has in WA, and is best positioned to leverage all opportunities the new global brand will bring.

“I am confident that the appointment of T&A Consulting, as a global, integrated and multi-faceted trade marketing and public relations agency, will drive further visitation to Western Australia and deliver excellent economic outcomes for our state.

“Tourism WA sincerely thanks India Trade Development Manager Mr. Ratul Ghosh for his professionalism and significant contributions to Tourism WA during his time as a much-valued member of our international marketing team, and we wish him all the best with his future endeavours.”

Since its inception in 2006, T&A Consulting has established a reputation as a highly professional global consulting practice to government economic development agencies, businesses, academic institutions, tourism boards and hotels.

With its headquarters in Gurgaon, close to the Indian Capital City New Delhi, T&A Consulting has a pan-India office presence in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai, and is currently working with over 15 countries and their trade promotion organisations, hotels and tourism boards across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

T&A Consulting’s Tourism Representation Service has extensive experience in providing sales, marketing and public relations activities, with previous and current clients including the tourism boards of Indonesia, Ireland, Hungary and Singapore, as well as renowned hotels like Marina Bay Sands and various tourism businesses from across Australia.

Tourism WA promotes Western Australia as an incredible holiday destination in 11 key international markets: China, Continental Europe, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

Our goal is to grow the number of international visitors to WA and encourage them to spend more, stay longer and travel further around the State. For more information visit tourism.wa.gov.au/Markets-and-research