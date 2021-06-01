Toutche Electric plans aggressive network expansion in India

In a bid to capture the new e-bike boom, Toutche Electric, one of the fastest-growing startups in the micro-mobility space has announced an aggressive roadmap to expand its dealer network in India.

Manufacturer of the indigenously designed and made Heileo range of ebikes, Toutche has registered an astonishing growth of over 200% in the FY 2020-2021 on the back of a surge in demand across age groups and segments throughout India. The company already has a strong presence in all major cities such as Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Delhi and NCR region. Toutche aims to strengthen its position in the growing markets and capture the business opportunity by adding over 75 dealers pan-India by the end of 2021, and over 200 dealers by end of 2022. The company also plans to launch its own exclusive stories by September 2021.

To expand its outreach, the company will launch an exclusive ‘Toutche Partner’ Program. Under this program, Toutche will provide training, certifications and marketing, under a systematic plan, to its business partners helping them set up a successful ebike business.

Toutche is best known for its most famous Heileo M100, M200 and H200 ebikes. The company is now adding the new Heileo H100 to its exceptional stable of bikes. Personifying stylish looks, aesthetic design and discernible quality, the Heileo e-bike is the output of multiple iterations of test models, user feedback and market research, over the last 5 years. Promoting smart commute and active lifestyle, Heileo ebikes are available in Hybrid and Mountain styles, and its new 2021 range will be launched in the Indian market in July.

Commenting on the rapid expansion & growth, Mr. Raghu Kerakatty – CEO, Toutche Electric said, “Today Toutche is a reputed brand name in the Indian eBike Industry. Thanks to our consumers and dealers, we have achieved significant growth over the last 2 years. Our goal is to continually innovate on Design and Technology to build the best eBikes in the market”.

Toutche’s assembly plant is in Mysore and its technology unit is based in Bangalore. It currently has a capacity to manufacture 2000 units per month in its state-of-the-art manufacturing unit in Mysore.