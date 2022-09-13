Tower Hill Insurance Adds ClaimsPay® To Complete All-Inclusive Payments Digitization with One Inc

Southeast’s largest residential and commercial property insurer extends partnership

FOLSOM, Calif. – September 13, 2022 – One Inc , the leading digital payments network for the insurance industry, announced today that Florida-based property insurer Tower Hill Insurance Group has selected One Inc’s outbound payment solution, ClaimsPay® , to streamline and improve digital payments processing for its customers. The implementation of ClaimsPay will enhance the outbound claims payment process, providing new options for faster delivery of funds. Tower Hill becomes the latest accredited insurer in a series of new customer announcements using One Inc’s all-inclusive frictionless payment offering.

Tower Hill, founded in 1972, is one of Florida’s largest residential and commercial property insurers, represented by more than 850 insurance agencies across the state. Tower Hill has expanded into 16 more states across the U.S. and is represented by thousands of insurance agencies nationwide.

“Our agents and customers have high expectations, and we always strive to deliver exceptional service, leveraging advanced InsurTech platforms to modernize our business and strengthen our customer relationships,” said Kirk La, CEO, Tower Hill Insurance Group. “We are excited to expand our partnership with One Inc, and are implementing their full platform, which now addresses both of our requirements – offering solutions across payment collections and disbursements for a more seamless customer experience.”

“We are pleased to extend our partnership with Tower Hill and look forward to providing them with both our best-in-class claims and premium payment solutions,” said Ian Drysdale, One Inc’s Chief Executive Officer. “By leveraging our digital payment process, Tower Hill will be able to drive payments efficiencies to meet the needs of its customers and stay ahead of the competition. We look forward to our ongoing relationship with Tower Hill, being a valued partner for many years to come.”