Towne Properties Recognized Among the Top 50 Multifamily Property Management Firms of 2023

Cincinnati, OH, August 26, 2023 — Multi-Housing News, a leading source of information for the real estate industry, has identified Towne Properties as a standout performer in the multifamily property management arena. The annual “Top 50 Multifamily Property Management Firms” list is a highly respected industry benchmark that acknowledges companies demonstrating exemplary leadership, innovation, and effectiveness in managing multifamily properties.

“We are immensely proud to be recognized as one of the top 50 multifamily property management firms of 2023 by Multi-Housing News,” said John Recob, Executive Vice President, at Towne Properties. “This achievement is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional living experiences for our residents while maximizing value for our clients and partners. We owe this recognition to the hard work, dedication, and innovation of our entire team.”

Towne Properties has consistently distinguished itself by implementing cutting-edge property management strategies, fostering meaningful community engagement, and maintaining the highest standards of service. This acknowledgment underscores the company’s position as a trusted industry leader, setting new benchmarks for excellence and innovation.

As Towne Properties continues to evolve and adapt to the dynamic real estate landscape, this recognition serves as both an honor and a motivation to further elevate its property management services. With a diverse portfolio of multifamily properties under management, Towne Properties remains committed to delivering unparalleled value, exceptional customer experiences, and lasting community impact.