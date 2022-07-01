Toyota Forays into the Coveted B-SUV Segment in India with The Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Bengaluru, 1st July 2022: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today unveiled the new Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Toyota’s first Self-charging Strong Hybrid Electric SUV and the first of its kind, in the B SUV segment in India. As one of Toyota’s sustainable mobility offerings, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder inherits Toyota’s global SUV lineage with its bold and sophisticated styling and advanced tech features, making it a perfect choice in the segment. The new model delivers top performance and best-in-class fuel efficiency along with a luxurious quiet cabin, the new SUV a perfect match for the diverse needs of the Indian car buyer.

Based on the Advanced Body Structure, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder has been designed for a greener future, delivering a unique combination of exemplary dynamic performance, best-in-class fuel economy, quick acceleration, lower emissions, and a smooth drive.

Powered by e-drive transmission with 2WD and being a Self-charging Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder is capable of running 40% of distance and 60% of time on electric (EV) or zero-emission mode*. The new model is also available with a 1.5-liter K-series engine with Neo Drive (ISG), 5 Speed Manual Transmission & 6 Speed Automatic Transmission with 2WD & 4WD options.

Over the years, Toyota has constantly worked towards advancing electrified vehicle technologies in India with a focus on local procurement of electric powertrain parts, aligning with the “Make in India” initiative promoted by the Government. The company has a strong focus on rapidly embracing the shift towards sustainable mobility by bringing practical solutions, that best meets the customer needs and energy mix of the country. This in turn can result in the widespread acceptance of environment-friendly technologies to create a positive impact and enhance energy security of the country.

Present at the occasion of its unveiling in New Delhi, Mr. Vikram Kirloskar- Vice Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “Toyota has always been guided by the strong commitment to build a sustainable community, living in harmony with nature. One of our key focuses is to shift towards low-carbon energy sources and provide practical and sustainable mobility solutions, in support of various ambitious national goals. We believe in collectively owing the responsibility towards creating a cleaner and greener future, with a vision to realize a ‘Carbon Neutral Society’. In line with these goals, we are very happy to introduce the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which will give a substantial boost to ‘Make in India’ and ‘Mass Electrification’ initiatives and thereby providing further impetus to ‘Atamanirbhar Bharat’.”

Also present at the occasion & speaking on TKM’s sustainable mission, Mr. Masakazu Yoshimura, Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “We are proud to add another milestone product to our line-up of electrified vehicles in India. Over the last 25 years, Toyota in India has continuously worked towards meeting the mobility needs of consumers. Today, with over two million satisfied customers, our focus in India continues to be the introduction of advanced products that are safer and cleaner and a good match for the energy mix of the country. Achieving Carbon Neutrality has always been the biggest challenge before us. Towards which, fighting against carbon will require multiple technology pathways and our latest offering is another step in that direction. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder offers a Self-charging Strong Hybrid Electric powertrain which truly reflects Toyota’s advanced green technology. For the first time as a part of Toyota’s global alliance with Suzuki, this model will be manufactured at TKM’s plant in Karnataka. We strongly believe, this vehicle will provide a world-class motoring experience to all our customers.”

Speaking about the segment and Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Mr. Tadashi Asazuma – Executive Vice President, Sales & Customer Service, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “At Toyota, we always bring in models based on our studies on consumer preferences and industry trends. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder, the first of its kind Self-charging Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle in the segment, is aimed at delivering exemplary performance, best in class fuel efficiency, quick acceleration, and a smooth drive. Over the years, Toyota’s share has grown substantially in the SUV segments. The dominance of our premium offerings like the segment leading Toyota Fortuner, the Legender, and good acceptance of the Urban Cruiser are due to their bold and sophisticated styling backed by design inspired by Toyota’s global SUV lineage. We are confident that the Urban Cruiser Hyryder will create substantial excitement and further reinstate our presence in the coveted B-SUV segment in India with its several best in segment features like the AWD (All Wheel Drive), Panoramic sunroof, 17” alloy, wireless charger, Heads Up Display (HUD) & 360-degree camera and connected DCM (Data Communication Module) making it the ideal choice of all the automobile enthusiasts.”

On the exterior, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder boasts of LED Project Headlamp, Twin LED Daytime running lamp, side Turn Indicator, Sporty Rear Skid Plate, Wide Trapezoidal Lower Grille, Dual Tone body Colour, Unique Crystal Acrylic Upper Grille with Chrome Garnish, Sleek& Dynamic R17 Alloy wheels and LED Tail Lamp. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be available in 7 monotone and 4 dual tone colours- Cave Black, Sportin Red, Speedy Blue, Enticing Silver, Cafe White, Gaming Grey, and Midnight Black. Dual tone colour option (with Black roof) is available with Cafe White, Sportin Red, Enticing Silver and Speedy blue.

The interiors are beautifully crafted to perfectly suit the bespoke experience offered by Toyota. The new SUV in Self-charging Strong Hybrid Electric grades has a stunning black and brown interior and Neo Drive grades has a full black interior which combine to provide a stellar experience.

The front interior features come with 9” smart play cast audio, drive mode switch, Wireless charging, Leather seats with Ventilation, 360-degree camera & view, Ambient Light, Door Spot + IP Line, Head-up Display, Cruise Control, Tilt and Telescopic Steering, Hello Google & Hey Siri Voice Assistant and a Soft Touch instrument panel with premium switch. Other additional features include Reclining Rear Seats, Rear AC Vents, 60:40 Seat Split and USB Rear Points. To make the ownership experience even more awesome, Toyota offers a customised range of 66 accessories designed exclusively for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Furthermore, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder is bundled with unmatched value proposition in the segment. The new B SUV offers the renowned Toyota experience through a warranty of 3 years/100,000 kilometers and an option of extended warranty of upto 5 years/220,000 kilometers, 3 years free roadside assistance, attractive financial schemes and 8 yrs/160,000 kilometers warranty on Hybrid battery.

Bookings are to begin today. Customers can make their bookings online at www.toyotabharat.com/online-booking/ or also visit their nearest Toyota dealership. For more details, customers can simply log on to www.toyotabharat.com.

Overview of TKM

Company name Toyota Kirloskar Motor Private Limited Equity participation TMC: 89%, Kirloskar Systems Limited (Mr. Vikram S. Kirloskar): 11% Number of employees Approx. 6,000 Land area Approx. 432 acres (approx.1,700,000 m2) Building area 74,000 m2 Total Installed Production capacity Up to 3,10,000 units

Overview of TKM 1st Plant:

Established October 1997 (start of production: December 1999) Location Bidadi Products Innova Crysta, Fortuner & Legender manufactured in India. Vellfire imported as CBU Installed Production capacity Up to 1,00,000 units

Overview of TKM 2nd Plant: