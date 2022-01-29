Toyota Glanza and Urban Cruiser Clock Cumulative Wholesales of Over 1 lakh Units

x

Bangalore, 29th January 2022: True to its belief of delivering “Mass Happiness to All”, Toyota Kirloskar Motor witnessed a significant new milestone with the Toyota Glanza and the Urban Cruiser, together clocking cumulative wholesales of over 1 lakh units. Launched in June 2019 and September 2020 respectively, both the Glanza and the Urban Cruiser have received a phenomenal response from the customers, with the Glanza clocking over 65,000 units and the Urban Cruiser registering cumulative wholesales of more than 35,000 units.

Ever since its launch, the Glanza and the Urban Cruiser have played a significant role in catering to 66% of first-time Toyota buyers, especially in Tier II & III markets. This has also helped TKM garner young-millennial customers who are not only seeking exceptional automobile ownership experience, but also the best balance of economically viable options. Furthermore, customers have also availed comprehensive “Best in Class” ownership experience, through the specially designed value-added service programs such as Express Maintenance 60 (EM60), Q Service, Extended Warranty & Service Packages (SMILES).

Commenting on the success of Glanza and Urban Cruiser, Mr. Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, "Toyota takes great pride in its unrelenting efforts to ensure the highest customer satisfaction, and this milestone is a testament to the best ownership experience, exceptional sales & after sales services, as well as peace of mind that is offered to every single Toyota customer. The Glanza and the Urban Cruiser have witnessed phenomenal success over the years, with the Glanza registering more than 25% growth when compared to its sales in 2020. Thanks to both these models that have helped us strike a defined balance to reach young aspiring customers, who desire to own a Toyota early in their lives.

The success of Glanza and Urban Cruiser reiterates our belief that a good purchase experience is not just about the product, but about the entire ownership process. Our focus on expanding footprints covering the tier II and tier III markets, has enhanced TKM product accessibility and service coverage to a wider and newer set of customer base. At present we are operational across 418 dealer outlets in the country. Furthermore, our virtual showroom has simplified the process of car buying by digitizing and integrating the key touchpoints in a customer’s purchase cycle, as a one-stop-shop solution. We thank our customers for their patronage, and we will continue to strive towards our commitment to providing an awesome experience,” he concluded.

An array of attractive offers, low cost of ownership, extended warranty, and customized finance schemes have helped Toyota maintain the sales momentum of the Toyota Glanza and the Urban Cruiser. Over the years, in addition to Toyota Finance Services (TFS), the company has partnered with several financial institutions to enable easy finance options at competitive interest rates for customers across a vast number of cities and towns in India. Similarly, through Toyota U Trust, upgraders and additional car buyers can avail one stop solution for reliable, transparent and easy buying & selling of used cars.