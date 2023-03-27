Toyota Kirloskar Motor announces Assured Buyback Scheme for its iconic Lifestyle Utility Vehicle – The Hilux

Bangalore, 27 March 2023: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced an exciting offer for its iconic lifestyle utility vehicle, the Hilux. Customers looking to buy the Hilux can now choose attractive low EMI option starting from Rs. 32,886/- or opt for an assured 70% buyback after 3 years, from the date of purchase of Hilux, which are made available exclusively through the Toyota Financial Services. These rollouts have been specially designed keeping in mind the customers’ convenience to own the much-celebrated Hilux in the lifestyle vehicle segment.

In line with Toyota’s Customer First philosophy, aforesaid buying options are curated with an aim to provide an enhanced value proposition for the prospective consumers who desire to purchase the Toyota Hilux, thereby ensuring a low cost of ownership. Needless to mention, since its launch, the Hilux had gained enormous appreciation for its great styling and driving comfort.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Atul Sood, Vice President of Sales and Strategic Marketing – Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “With the recent announcement of the restart of Hilux bookings opening, we are once again overwhelmed with the good customer response. Owning the globally acclaimed Hilux has now become easy & more exciting with best finance options of low EMI or 70% assured buyback after three years from the date of purchase of Hilux. We strongly believe that this scheme will cater to our discerning customer preferences to own and experience the legendary Toyota Hilux with enhanced convenience, thereby giving them the complete peace of mind. For many of our loyal customers, this new offering will be a step up in their journey with Toyota, and get to enjoy the Quality, Durability, and Reliability which is associated with Toyota products. We are confident that Hilux will continue to set new standards with its unmatched toughness & powerful performance, creating new experiences to ‘Live a Fuller Life’ be it business or family”.

Toyota Hilux is aimed to fulfil the needs of customers seeking an awesome lifestyle utility vehicle that is best suited, not only for off-roading adventure drives on tough terrains but also for everyday city use. Furthermore, this versatile vehicle is perfectly suited for multiple purpose usages that can cater to new emerging business customers be it campervan, farming, defense, mining, construction, rescue van, etc. With its powerful powertrain system of a 2.8 L Four Cylinder Turbo-Diesel Engine, the Hilux is available in options of 6- Speed Automatic and 6-Speed Manual Transmission. All the variants of Hilux are equipped with 4X4 drive capabilities along with many first-in-segment features such as 8” Infotainment system, Connected features (such as Emergency Call [e-Call], Vehicle Security, Remote Check, Smart Watch enabled, Vehicle Static Location, Geofence & Speed alerts and more), Dual Zone AC, Tire Angle Monitor & Front Parking Sensors for a smooth drive.

In addition to a variety of remarkable features coupled with a robust engine, the Hilux also offers exceptional endurance, low maintenance cost, and great practicality for a variety of usage purposes. Furthermore, the Hilux’s water-wading capability of 700mm makes it suitable for driving through Indian trails, setting new standards in its off-road capability.

Further, the current price of Hilux is as follows (Ex-showroom Price – grade wise):

Grades 4*4 MT Standard 4*4 MT High 4*4 AT High Ex-showroom Price Rs. 30,40,000/- Rs. 37,15,000/- Rs. 37,90,000/-

Note: For platinum pearl white color, additional premium of Rs. 15,000/- is applicable

To know more about these finance schemes of Toyota Hilux, we urge the customers to visit their nearest Toyota touchpoints to discuss customized financial packages as per individual needs. Customers can make their bookings online on www.toyotabharat.com or through Toyota dealerships. With Toyota’s virtual showroom, now the customers can seamlessly get a 360-degree external and internal view, check out all the available variants and colors and experience the key features as well.

Overview of TKM

Equity participation Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan) : 89%, Kirloskar Systems Limited (India) : 11% Number of employees Approx. 6,000 Land area Approx. 432 acres (approx.1,700,000 m2) Building area 74,000 m2 Total Installed Production capacity Up to 3,10,000 units

Overview of TKM 1st Plant:

Established October 1997 (start of production: December 1999) Location Bidadi Products Innova HyCross , Innova Crysta , Fortuner manufactured in India. Installed Production capacity Up to 1,00,000 units

Overview of TKM 2nd Plant: