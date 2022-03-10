Toyota Kirloskar Motor Announces ‘Start of Bookings’ for the much-awaited Cool New Toyota Glanza

Bangalore, March 10th, 2022: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced ‘bookings open’ for its much-awaited offering, the Cool New Toyota Glanza, beginning 9th March 2022. The most affordable Toyota in India, the cool new Glanza expresses a unique Toyota identity with the help of its dynamic looks targeting stylish & sporty design, for value-seeking customers and first time Toyota intenders.

The cool new Glanza will be available in both Manual (MT) as well as Automatic Transmissions (AMT) and is equipped with a powerful yet fuel-efficient ‘K-Series Engine’. With the power of 66 KW (89 PS), the new Glanza boasts of a new, improved & efficient gasoline engine to deliver a superior driving experience.

Created to complement the awesome experience of owning a Toyota, the cool new Glanza is loaded with a plethora of connected features to connect to the car and to Toyota. The features are designed to transform and add convenience to customers, thus making it an irresistible choice, especially for millennials who are also first time Toyota buyers. The easy and new-age head-up display, 360-degree camera and infotainment system seamlessly allow control through a smartphone (Apple & Android).

Designed specially by Toyota designers, the Toyota signature front fascia of the cool new Glanza, along with its advanced connected technology and affordable variants, makes it the right choice for the style seeking customers. Furthermore, with respect to safety features, the cool new Glanza takes safety a notch above with 6 airbags.

In order to further enhance customer delight, the cool new Glanza is bundled with the renowned Toyota experience through a warranty of 3 years/100,000 Kms and the option of Warranty extension of up to 5 years/220,000 Kms, a periodic service in just 60 minutes via EM60, benefits from Roadside Assistance, and convenience of booking service through just a few clicks.

Sharing his thoughts on the opening of bookings, Mr. Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “We are delighted to introduce to you, the cool new Glanza specially made for those who are seeking for an advanced yet an affordable option. We wholeheartedly thank our customers for placing their trust and faith on Toyota Glanza over the last few years. Launching Toyota Glanza in 2019, was an important milestone in Toyota’s India journey as this product brought along many first time Toyota buyers, and existing Toyota customers, especially from Tier II and III markets. To date, the Toyota Glanza has sold over 66,000 units which is a testimony to the fact that Toyota has become a lot more affordable and accessible proposition for Indian car buyers. With the cool & captivating new Glanza, we will continue to focus on offering the best customer experience and best affordability by improving customer convenience and ensuring better sales and after-sales services satisfaction”.

Bookings for the Toyota Cool New Glanza are open from 9th March 2022 at an amount of Rs. 11,000. Customers can make their bookings online on www.toyotabharat.com or also visit their nearest Toyota dealership. For more details, customers can simply log on to www.toyotabharat.com.

Overview of TKM

Company name Toyota Kirloskar Motor Private Limited Equity participation TMC: 89%, Kirloskar Systems Limited (Mr. Vikram S. Kirloskar): 11% Number of employees Approx. 6,000 Land area Approx. 432 acres (approx.1,700,000 m2) Building area 74,000 m2 Total Installed Production capacity Up to 3,10,000 units

Overview of TKM 1st Plant:

Established October 1997 (start of production: December 1999) Location Bidadi Products Innova, Fortuner manufactured in India. Vellfire imported as CBU Installed Production capacity Up to 1,00,000 units

Overview of TKM 2nd Plant: