Toyota Kirloskar Motor develops 30 Model Anganwadi Centres in Ramanagara District

Bangalore, December 2022: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) announced the completion of implementation of Toyota Anganwadi Development Program (TADP) in 30 Model Anganwadi Centres (AWCs) in Ramanagara, Karnataka. The project was handed over to the Women and Child Development Department in Ramanagara District in the presence of Mr. Digvijay Bodke IAS, CEO, Zilla Panchayat, Ramanagara, Mr. Sudeep S. Dalvi, Senior Vice President, Director and Chief Communication Officer and senior officials from TKM. These centres were selected in collaboration with the Women and Child Welfare Department to facilitate healthy growth and overall development among children.

Driven by the five main themes of Education, Environment, Health and Hygiene, Road Safety, and Skill Development, TKM continues to work towards a more holistic development of children by fostering various education-focused initiatives along with working towards their health and hygiene. As a part of this mission, the company along with the Women and Child Development Department of Ramanagara District, Government of Karnataka implemented TADP across 30 Anganwadi centres in the district.

Expressing his thoughts, Mr. Digvijay Bodke, IAS, CEO, Zilla Panchayat, Ramanagara, said, “Early childhood education and care is the foundation of a healthy childhood and early experiences influence the cognitive development of a child while directly impacting the development of learning skills, social and emotional abilities. Understanding this need, TADP initiative will not only help children’s growth but also equip teachers with innovative teaching skills that will have a significant positive impact on their ability to create a strong foundation for the future education of these children. We are happy that corporates like Toyota are constantly working towards better public health, and we are sure their efforts have gone a long way to improve the health and developmental outcomes of children at Anganwadi Centres in Ramanagara district thereby benefitting the entire community.” Sharing his thoughts at the event, Mr. Sudeep S. Dalvi, Senior Vice President, Director and Chief Communication Officer, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “On this occasion, I would like to reiterate our appreciation to the Government of Karnataka for their commitment to facilitate right environment for holistic education of children. The primary objective of TADP is to focus on enabling an environment for creative learning, and cognitive development in children with child-centric infrastructure and quality education alongside improving health and hygiene standards. Through this programme, we initiated capacity development for pilot batch of teachers and process improvements in 30 model AWCs. The key stakeholders will further sustain and promote the knowledge and skill gained in a progressive manner to facilitate the healthy growth and development among children with support from TKM. We are happy to be handing over the project to Women and Child Development Department, Ramanagara who have strongly supported this initiative and we are sure their efforts will have immense positive impact to children in the coming years.”

Toyota Kirloskar Motor, over the years, has initiated several projects to accelerate access to quality education in Karnataka. Initiatives like school construction, education materials distribution and Toyota Anganwadi Development Program have cumulatively benefitted over 1,15,000 students. Toyota remains committed to bringing in more enriching and sustainable CSR projects for the holistic development of the community members, thus significantly contributing to the SDG3-Good Health and Well-being, SDG4-Quality Education goals thereby bringing about substantially change towards the larger community.

