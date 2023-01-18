Toyota Kirloskar Motor expands customer reach with inauguration of Exclusive Toyota Genuine Parts Distributor

January 2023, Bengaluru: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced inauguration of Toyota Genuine Parts Distributor, Vijaya Auto Drive in Bengaluru, Karnataka. As part of its commitment to provide customers with genuine parts with highest quality in the market, Toyota will appoint 20 such Exclusive Toyota Genuine Parts Distributors by first quarter of 2023, aiming to cater to the needs of about 3000 retailers and garages across the country. Safety being of paramount importance for Toyota, the appointment of Parts Distributors will further enhance convenience and availability of Toyota Genuine Spare Parts and Accessories thereby ensuring a safer drive.

The exclusive Parts Distributors will facilitate distribution of Toyota Genuine Parts and Accessories, to retailers, garages, and other outlets across the country. This channel will be working alongside Toyota Authorized Dealer Network and Toyota Part Connect (www.toyotapartsconnect.in) online marketplace which will further enhance customer reach and convenience.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Tadashi Asazuma, Executive Vice President, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “Considering the core philosophy of Customer First, we are continuously striving to deliver best services at all customer touch points. With the appointment of Vijaya Auto Drive at Bangalore we would like to reinforce our commitment to safety and availability of genuine parts as per market requirements. In addition, this initiative will amplify customer experience by providing speedy service and strengthening customers confidence and trust in the brand thereby ensuring complete peace of mind.”

TKM currently has over 530 customer touch points and 20 Toyota Genuine Parts Distributors are being appointed in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Cochin as well as in Chandigarh, Karnal, Jaipur, Bhopal, Lucknow, Guwahati, Raipur, Patna, Pune, Ahmedabad, Vijayawada, Hubli and Madurai thereby servicing customers in both cities and towns and expanding its reach to remote areas.