Toyota Kirloskar Motor Flags Off the First Zonal Drive of its Great 4X4 X-pedition, in the Southern Region of India

Bangalore, May 2023: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) flagged off its highly anticipated ‘Great 4×4 X-pedition’ today, marking the beginning of an extraordinary three-day adventure for motoring enthusiasts across the country. This thrilling drive aims to captivate and engage the 4×4 SUV fans through an unparalleled off-roading experience, encouraging them to go beyond the ordinary, by igniting the spirits of adventure, and create lasting memories through this exciting journey with Toyota. This endeavor is poised to deliver “Mass Happiness” to all the participating 4×4 communities.

The Great 4×4 X-pedition by Toyota commenced this morning from Bangalore with the participation of 4×4 enthusiasts from Southern India. It will traverse through the exhilarating routes of Hassan and Sakleshpur over the next two days with an impressive convoy of 4×4 SUVs, driven by off-roading enthusiasts to unleash the true potential of their proudly owned vehicles, including the legendary Hilux, Fortuner 4×4, LC 300, Hyryder AWD, as well as other SUV brands of vehicles.

As an integral part of this X-pedition, TKM has created an additional 4WD track replete with natural obstacles like articulation, side inclines, rambler, deep ditches, slush, rocky beds, and more, ensuring an extreme off-roading experience like no other. Over the next few days, participants will not only indulge in thrilling off-roading adventures but also immerse themselves in the scenic beauty of the region and explore historical points of interest along the way. This initiative also encompasses the company’s vision towards sustainability by engaging in social interventions and contributing to restoring nature’s ecosystem. Moreover, attendees can partake in various recreational activities that are expected to enhance the excitement of this inspiring 4×4 outdoor lifestyle experience.