Toyota Kirloskar Motor Launches ‘Hum Hai Hybrid’ Campaign on Self-Charging Hybrid Electric Vehicle Technology

Bangalore, 20th April 2022 – Toyota remains strongly committed towards realising ‘Carbon Neutrality’ by 2050, aligning with our country’s key national goals of reduction of carbon emissions and lowering the fossil fuel dependency.

Our intervention started early in 2015, where globally Toyota had taken an environmental challenge constituting of six themes, three of which are towards net zero carbon emissions from vehicles. Towards faster adoption of electrified vehicles, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced the launch of a campaign titled “Hum Hai Hybrid” through specially curated web video series. This is an initiative to create awareness among consumers and the larger society about the overall benefits of Self-charging Hybrid Electric Vehicles (SHEVs) and its potential contribution to national objectives.

With this digital campaign about the green mobility – ‘Self-charging Hybrid Electric Vehicles’, TKM’s efforts are to foster a faster shift towards ‘mass electrification’ across the country.

Designed and developed, as a part of Toyota’s digital promotional approach, the “Hum Hai Hybrid” campaign revolves around the content tailored to strengthen the awareness about the SHEV on the themes of –

Powerful Performance – When SHEV starts-off, the electric powertrain delivers instant torque once you put your foot to the pedal. When you need more power, the electric motor and engine work together to boost the power output of the car

Higher Fuel-efficiency – SHEV rides can be driven up to 60% of the time on pure electric mode, thereby resulting in significant fuel efficiency improvements up to 40% – 80% [Source: As per testing agency, iCAT study (IRDE cycle)]

No Range Anxiety – SHEV has dual power sources, petrol engine as well as an electric motor. There is absolute peace of mind in terms of range anxiety. The Self-charging Hybrid Electric Vehicle does not require plug-in to recharge; the battery is recharged by running the internal combustion engine and regenerative braking

Low-cost maintenance – Up to 60% of the time, SHEV runs on electric mode. As a result, there is lesser wear and tear. The electric motor and battery components in SHEV do not require maintenance, thus further reducing the risk of unforeseen costs in the future

Long Lasting Battery – The advanced battery technology in SHEV is designed and engineered to perfection. Further, Toyota’s SHEV battery warranty covers 8 years or 160,000 kilometres (whichever comes first)

Low CO2 Emission – Given the high level of electric mode drive up to 60% of the time, there is drastic reduction of CO2 emissions up to 30 – 50% and further resulting in significant fuel efficiency improvements up to 40% – 80% [Source: As per testing agency, iCAT study (IRDE cycle)]

Silent to Drive – The electric motor in a SHEV has lesser moving parts than that of an internal combustion engine (ICE). And up to 60% of the time, SHEV is on electric mode, ensuring very smooth and silent drives compared to an ICE vehicle, thereby making every journey more peaceful and enjoyable

Easy to drive – SHEV enables seamless switch between quiet electric drive & responsive petrol engine.

The web video series can be accessed via mobile phones or computers by anyone across the country through Toyota Bharat Website or Social Media Page. Please visit your nearest Toyota dealership to experience the Self-charging Hybrid Electric Vehicle Technology.

Commenting on the Hum Hai Hybrid Campaign, Mr. Atul Sood, Associate Vice President (Sales and Strategic Marketing), TKM, said, “Our consistent efforts to popularise electrified vehicle technology represents TKM’s commitment to India’s carbon neutrality goals. As global pioneers of electrified vehicle technologies, our aim is to drive awareness about mobility solutions which are practical and sustainable, thereby immensely contributing to the overall social benefits of the consumers and environment at large. Further, we do hope that this will result in promoting wider adoption of electrified vehicles in the country. I am certain that such initiative will go a long way, to build good awareness about the eco-friendly vehicle technologies amongst all stakeholders including customers, supplier partners, media, students, and car enthusiasts.”

SHEV, being a part of Toyota’s electrification roadmap is an incredible combination of a powerful petrol engine and an advanced electric motor, which brings the best of both the worlds by switching between both the power sources. Self-charging Hybrid Electric Vehicle belongs to the family of electrified vehicle technologies (xEVs) that includes Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEVs), Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEVs) and all these technologies are complementary as these have common electric powertrain parts consisting of advance battery and power electronics. Thus, SHEV is a practical and relevant sustainable mobility solution given its wide range of benefits and viability in the existing ecosystem, aligning with the country’s energy mix.

Toyota aims to lead a society of future mobility, providing people around the world with the safest, eco-friendly, and most desirable means to move around. To achieve this vision, TKM is continuously striving towards good corporate sustainability initiatives and focus to increasingly contribute towards mass electrification with ‘Make in India’. Toyota believes in a realistic, sustainable, and practical approach, by adopting multiple pathways to realise ‘Carbon Neutrality’ and deliver “Mass Happiness to All”.