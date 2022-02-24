Toyota Kirloskar Motor Recognized by Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) for Energy Compact Goals Submission

February 24, 2022, Bengaluru: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) was recently felicitated with the Certificate of Recognition for the submission of Energy Compact (EC) goals and continued commitment to enhance its energy efficiency initiatives, by The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) in collaboration with CEEW- Council on Energy, Environment and Water, as a part of the ongoing celebration for Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on the eve of India’s 75th year of Independence in Delhi.

The Energy Compact submitted by TKM served as an input to present India’s Energy Transition at UN High Level Dialogue on Energy and at COP26.

This recognition, which stands as a testament to the efforts of the company to embrace sustainability in all Toyota initiatives towards achieving a net positive impact on society, was presented to Mr. Raju B Ketkale, Executive Vice President (EVP) – Manufacturing and Mr. Vikram Gulati, Country Head & Executive Vice President (EVP) – Corporate Affairs & Governance at TKM by Shri R.K. Singh, Hon’ble Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy, Govt. of India.

Climate change is one of the environmental risks before us. TKM has adopted various risk mitigating measures through Toyota Environment Challenge 2050 towards creating a net positive impact on the planet and society.

Keeping with Toyota’s principle of ‘Respect for the Planet’, the company announced the ‘Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050’ in October 2015 comprising of six visionary environment challenges, as follows:

Challenge 1: New Vehicle Zero CO2 Emissions Challenge



(Reduce Carbon Emissions from our vehicles by 90% as compared to 2010)

Challenge 2: Lifecycle Zero CO2 Emissions Challenge



(Completely eliminate all CO2 emissions from the entire vehicle life cycle)

Challenge 3: Plant Zero CO2 Emissions Challenge



(Achieve zero CO2 emissions at our manufacturing plant)

Challenge 4: Challenge of Minimizing & Optimizing Water Usage



(Minimize water usage by adopting 3R – Reduce, Reuse & Recycle Approach)

Challenge 5: Challenge of Establishing a Recycled-based Society & Systems



(Promote deployment of End-of-life vehicle treatment & recycling technologies & systems)

Challenge 6: Challenge of Establishing a Future Society in Harmony with Nature



(Connect nature conservation activities beyond the Toyota Group and its business partners among communities, with the world, to the future)

Toyota’s key goal is to achieve net zero carbon (CO2) emission throughout the entire lifecycle that goes well beyond vehicles, addressing the entire value-chain including manufacturing activities. Further, we have adopted a holistic approach, and are actively engaged in various sustainable initiatives that covers shift to renewable energy, promoting a recycling based society, afforestation, reduction in water consumption and various nature conservation activities, thus reinforcing the commitment to build a better, more sustainable future, creating a net positive impact on the planet and society . TKM has previously been recognized with the coveted awards as Energy Efficiency in 2019 and Golden Peacock Award for Energy Efficiency in 2021.

In line with the Toyota Environment Challenges 2050, TKM has developed excellent energy-based strategic approach aiming to achieve zero carbon emissions in its manufacturing sites. TKM has been continuously and rapidly shifting from non-renewable to renewable sources of energy across its business operations. We are sharply moving towards renewable energy and as a part of this, we have 8.2 MW solar capacity installed inside TKM premises and 18 MW offsite installation, which is exclusive for TKM. TKM aims to further excel by utilizing the Renewable Energy verticals to promote and scale up energy efficient practices across the supply chain, and also Toyota Ecozone, an outdoor experiential learning center to enrich the knowledge & create awareness amongst all stakeholder groups.

Expressing delight on receiving the certificate, Mr. Raju B Ketkale, Executive Vice President, Manufacturing, TKM said, “We are extremely honored and pleased that our endeavors in reducing energy consumption towards CO2 reduction are well acknowledged.

TKM has invested enormous efforts to significantly improve energy efficiency, by reducing and monitoring daily energy consumption in all its operational processes. Through various energy initiatives, TKM has successfully achieved 100% Renewable Energy in Grid Electricity from June 2021, which includes TKM Manufacturing Plant at Bidadi and Onsite Supplier Companies, resulting in a carbon offset of over 2.7 lakh tons.

As a pioneer in green mobility solutions, Toyota is leading the way towards a better tomorrow and has always put an emphasis on environmentally sustainable solutions in everything we do, be it material sourcing, manufacturing, or sales & services. We are also expanding our learnings and initiatives across our value chain (Supplier, Dealer & Logistic Partner), thus making a larger impact on carbon footprint reduction. As we strive to ensure energy efficiency, this comes as an inspiration to further improve our processes to harness the energy sources.”

Needless to mention, we are also working towards rapid introduction of full range of green vehicle technologies that includes electrified vehicles (xEVs) in support of national objectives including the reduction of consumption & carbon emissions, and fast pacing mass electrification with a focus on ‘Make in India’.