Toyota Kirloskar Motor registers 87% growth in wholesales

Bangalore, 30th June 2022: TKM today announced that the company sold a total of 16,500 units in the month of June 2022, thereby registering a growth of 87% over wholesales in June 2021. The company also clocked a 26% growth in cumulative wholesales from January to June 2022, when compared to the corresponding period last year. In fact, half-yearly cumulative wholesales have been the highest since 2019. For reference, TKM had sold

Commenting on the month’s performance, Mr. Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM said, “The past month witnessed huge growth in terms of wholesales, thanks to the very promising booking orders that most of our models enjoy. The cool new Glanza has received a tremendous response from our customers and continues to clock very promising booking orders. Both our self-charging hybrid electric vehicles, the Camry Hybrid and the Vellfire, have also received tremendous appreciation and a true testimony to that are our half-yearly cumulative sales that have been the best in the last four years.

Segment leaders like the Crysta and the Fortuner continue to peak demand, and customer orders are on the rise. The Legender too, which has by now created a niche of its own in the SUV segment, continues to garner robust booking orders. Toyota is known for its SUVs worldwide and we at TKM are very excited about our upcoming foray into the popular B SUV segment in India”.

Overview of TKM

Company name Toyota Kirloskar Motor Private Limited Equity participation TMC: 89%, Kirloskar Systems Limited (Mr. Vikram S. Kirloskar): 11% Number of employees Approx. 6,000 Land area Approx. 432 acres (approx.1,700,000 m2) Building area 74,000 m2 Total Installed Production capacity Up to 3,10,000 units

Overview of TKM 1st Plant:

Established October 1997 (start of production: December 1999) Location Bidadi Products Innova, Fortuner manufactured in India. Vellfire imported as CBU Installed Production capacity Up to 1,00,000 units

Overview of TKM 2nd Plant: