Toyota Kirloskar Motor Spreads Happiness Through its Employee Volunteer Initiative, i-Community Action to Reach Everyone

Bangalore, September 2022: Aligning with its constant efforts to motivate and inspire employees to be a part of a noble social causes, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), today, conducted its 24th iCARE program where its employees came together to create tactile boards for the visually impaired students to refine their sense of touch and aid overall development.

iCARE is a platform created to address social causes by involving passionate employees to give them the sense of giving back to the communities through specially curated activities where employees along with their families come together to contribute to this noble cause.

Keeping in mind the challenges of visually impaired students there is a necessity to have access to quality education, tools like tactile boards, that are sensory boards play a critical role in cognitive development of students. As a part of this initiative to support learning process of visually impaired students, 150 TKM employee volunteers, designed thematic tactile boards for the students in the age group of 3-10 years. Each tactile board will be used in schools, which will further enhance learning ability benefiting over 2000 students.

Tactile boards are designed to refine the sense of touch. Made with materials that helps visually impaired students to develop conscious awareness of the surface texture in their minds, these boards are also called as the education of hand. It allows the children to touch while internalizing and classifying the information about the texture.

Expressing his thoughts on this activity, Mr. T R Parasuraman, Executive Advisor, External Affairs (State), Toyota Group said, “At Toyota Kirloskar Motor, we along with our employees, believe in continuous efforts to bring a positive change in the community we live in. With each initiative we are taking a step ahead to contribute to social cause and encourage our employees to bring about a change in the society. This initiative will help visually impaired students to develop a better understanding of textures and be aware of the surroundings around them. With such conscious efforts at TKM, we are striving hard to work towards the betterment of the society and encouraging younger generation in giving back to the society.”

Since its inception in 2017, iCARE has grown tremendously and has had a substantial impact on society touching 57,000 lives so far. Currently, about 1,000 employees are registered with iCARE under which various activities are implemented to further support and make a difference to society while providing an enriching experience to employees. These initiatives are implemented in the domains of education, environment, health and hygiene, road safety, skill development and disaster management in line with TKM’s CSR vision. The platform empowers passionate employees who believe in volunteering for social causes during their free time.

