Toyota Kirloskar Motor Wins the Prestigious Golden Peacock HR Excellence Award for the year 2021

Bangalore, 16 June 2022: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) was recently awarded the prestigious “Golden Peacock Award for HR Excellence” for the year 2021 for achieving overall excellence in their Human Resource Management practices. The award acknowledges TKM’s commitment towards promoting opportunities and growth for all its employees.

The award instituted by Institute of Directors to acknowledge HR Excellence was presented by Mr Arjun Ram Meghwal, Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture, Government of India to TKM. The Awards Jury was under the Chairmanship of Hon’ble Justice M.N. Venkatachaliah, former Chief Justice of India and former Chairman, National Human Rights Commission of India, and National Commission for Constitution of India Reforms.

Expressing delight on receiving the award, Mr. G. Shankara, Vice President of HR & Services said “We are extremely pleased that our best practices and persistent efforts towards establishing a work culture that is engaging, healthy and development focussed are well acknowledged. We believe in the principle of “Mutual Trust and Respect” across the organization, and it’s our endeavour that every employee feels valued and respected at work. All our efforts will be to continuously strive towards developing a work culture that facilitates producing mass happiness to all employees and stakeholders.”

With 496 applications received in four categories by the secretariat for the annual Golden Peacock Award, all of them were objectively assessed on the scale of 1000. The applicant scoring the highest, among each of the respective Industrial Sectors, was finally recommended to the Jury for final selection. TKM won HR Excellence Award in the Automobile sector.

The company strongly believes employees are the most valuable asset and we are happy to share for the FY 2021-22 we have trained more than 5600 employees. Apart from developing its own employees, TKM has been sharing its people development practices with their suppliers, dealers, and other institutes across India. It has also trained more than 77,360 young students through various skill development initiatives and helped them become employable. TKM is developing one Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in every District of Karnataka (31 districts). Through its Toyota Technical Education Program (TTEP), TKM is developing young students in 49 Institutes across 17 States in India. Further, TKM has tied up with Government of Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Haryana, New Delhi, and Telangana to develop skills among the youth and faculty. TKM was recognised as winner of National Training Award in the Automotive sector by Golden Peacock during 2020.

About the Award

Golden Peacock Awards (GPA) is a set of prestigious national and global awards that is designed to enhance productivity and develop a better work culture in organizations. The primary aim is to promote business excellence by providing a Framework or Criteria for assessment that is based on similar grounds as other awards across the globe. This award instituted by the Institute of Directors in 1991, is now considered as a benchmark of Corporate Excellence.

Overview of TKM

Company name Toyota Kirloskar Motor Private Limited Equity participation TMC: 89%, Kirloskar Systems Limited (Mr. Vikram S. Kirloskar): 11% Number of employees Approx. 6,000 Land area Approx. 432 acres (approx.1,700,000 m2) Building area 74,000 m2 Total Installed Production capacity Up to 3,10,000 units

Overview of TKM 1st Plant:

Established October 1997 (start of production: December 1999) Location Bidadi Products Innova, Fortuner manufactured in India. Installed Production capacity Up to 1,00,000 units

Overview of TKM 2nd Plant: