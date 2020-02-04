Toys“R”Us arrives in Delhi with first store at Dwarka

Tablez, the leading organised retail group has launched its first store of global retail toy brand Toys“R”Us in Delhi at Vegas Malltoday.After successful store launches in Mumbai, Chandigarh and Pune last year, this is the thirteenth store of Toys”R”Us in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director, Tablez,said, “It is exciting to open our first store in the national capital Delhi, a cosmopolitan city with a vibrant culture and people. At Toys“R”Us, I am sure children and adults alike will experience a sense of discovery, unlike any other toy store they have been to. The youthfulness of the brand mirrors the vibe and vitality of the young population, and we are positive the store will enjoy a great reception here.”

“We are keen to enhance the retail experience, and offer a wider range of quality products through our stores across India. We believe there is plenty of opportunity for us to grow further and expand in India, including the Tier 2 and 3 cities.” he added.

The world’s greatest toy store, Toys“R”Us offers a full range of toys for children in the age group of 3 to 11 years. It has a dedicated section for each category of toys, with an extensive assortment of toys ranging from a diecast car, to flying drones, and doll houses. A variety of games and toys like Nerf blasters, Lego blocks, Rubik cube along with youth basketball and football gear are also available for youngsters. Furthermore, children can discover instructive toys, craftsmanship and art, books, recreations, and riddles in their learning class area.

The store is also home to Babies“R”Us — the quintessential stop for new expectant moms and young parents, offering a full range of products from diapers, food, wipes, and almost everything a parent needs to nurture infants. The store stocks baby goods alongside curated apparel from Carter’s and OshKosh — now exclusively available at Babies”R”Us. Besides, the store features the American brand Build-A-Bear in an exclusive shop-in-shop format. Build-A-Bear engages kids in learning & creative customisation of play-bears, which is in line with the brand philosophy ‘Make Time for Play Time’, enabling toys to be a part of a child’s life.

Toys”R”Us offers a unique in-house program, Geoffrey’s Birthday Club — an enrollment concept offering kids a unique experience in their birthday month. The Club features special birthday parties, attractive offers, games, cake cutting, and engagement activities – all in all a fun-filled experience for the kids.