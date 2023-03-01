TPREL and ISS India join hands to promote Clean and Sustainable Energy Solutions in Facility Management Space

Bangalore, 1st March 2023: Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power and one of the most significant renewable energy players in the country, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ISS Global, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, committing to a common goal of promoting clean and sustainable energy solutions. This collaboration aims to power all the campuses of ISS India with green energy and implement TPREL’s green solutions and products to make a sustainable lifestyle accessible to all.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Ashish Khanna, CEO, of Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited and Jacob Aarup-Andersen, Group CEO of ISS A/S, and Aksh Rohatgi, CEO & Country Manager of ISS India. The agreement was presented at a joint business conference, which took place in New Delhi as part of the Danish Royal visit to India.

This strategic collaboration aims at encouraging a cleaner and greener future for India with Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited supplying reliable and cost-effective power through open access and rooftop solutions. It will cover a wide range of facilities, including commercial and industrial properties, data centers, and various real estate asset classes, and support ISS India in converting all its clients’ portfolios to green energy within a stipulated time period.

Mr. Ashish Khanna, CEO, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited, said, “Mr. Ashish Khanna, CEO, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited, said, “We, at Tata Power Renewables, are unwavering in our commitment to offering clean energy products and solutions to promote a sustainable lifestyle. Through this partnership with ISS India, we look forward to accomplishing our mutual goal of a sustainable future in the expanding facilities management industry. This will also support Tata Power’s goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2045.”

Additionally, the collaboration will also promote sustainable lifestyles through IoT-based home automation products, allowing the control and operation of electrical devices from anywhere through a mobile app or voice control. The partnership will also provide innovative solar rooftop solutions to maximize savings on energy bills and enable seamless electric mobility through the installation and annual maintenance of EV charging points, accessible through a mobile app.

As part of its ESG roadmap, Tata Power is working towards becoming carbon net zero by 2045. The company also aspires to achieve a clean energy portfolio of 80% by 2030 and 100% before 2045 and is committed to becoming 100% water neutral and zero waste to landfill before 2030.

Talking about the partnership, Jacob Aarup-Andersen, Group CEO of ISS A/S said, “At ISS, we recognize the full scope of the ongoing climate and environmental crisis. And we are strongly committed to carrying out our operations and delivering our services in a sustainable way. As one of ISS Group’s key markets and an important player in the APAC region, India holds significant potential for addressing the challenge of climate change and advancing sustainable solutions. We are confident that our collaboration with Tata Power will have a meaningful impact and help India achieve its sustainability goals. At the same time, it will contribute significantly to ISS’s commitment of reaching full-scope net zero emissions by 2040, including our full supply chain.”

Aksh Rohatgi, CEO and Country Manager of ISS India, said, “At ISS India, we are unwavering in our commitment to addressing climate change and driving sustainability. As we work towards a net-zero future, it is essential that we partner with organizations that share our vision and bring complementary strengths to the table. Our collaboration with Tata Power Renewable is a critical part of our sustainability strategy, allowing us to guide our clients toward a more sustainable future and provide them with access to smart, eco-friendly solutions. With Tata Power Renewable’s expertise in the energy sector and ISS’s experience in providing smart solutions and services in the facility management sector, we are confident that this partnership will not only leverage our collective expertise, resources, and networks to accelerate progress toward a more sustainable future but also it embodies our mission of connecting people and places to make the world a better place.”

A crucial part of ISS’s sustainability strategy towards net zero greenhouse gas emissions within scopes 1 and 2 by 2030 and full-scope net zero emissions by 2040. ISS’s association with Tata Power Renewable demonstrates its dedication to being recognised among the best environmental leaders and a catalyst for real change in its industry.

ISS Facility Services India is a subsidiary of the global facility management services and workplace experiences leader ISS A/S (ISS Group).