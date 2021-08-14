TPV announces its foray into the mobile segment with the launch of Philips E series feature phones in the Indian market

New Delhi: TPV Technology today announced its entry into the mobile segment with the launch of Philips E series feature phones in the Indian market. Under TPV, Philips mobile phones have forayed into multiple countries across the world and won the trust and praise of the consumers worldwide. Looking at India emerging as one of the largest feature phone markets, with 38% of the global feature phone shipments*, the brand has a strong strategic growth plan built around flagship-grade features to cater to the Indian consumer’s needs.

The range starts from INR 1399/- and includes the flagship Philips Xenium E209, Philips Xenium E125 and Philips E102A feature phones models. These Philips mobile phones come with a host of features to provide a convenient user experience and will be available across leading e-commerce platforms and offline channels in the country.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Shailesh Prabhu, Country Head, TPV Technology India Pvt. Ltd. said, “India is the biggest feature phone market globally and we recognize the potential that it holds for further expansion. There is a need for features phones that this driven by the diverse needs of consumers across the length and breadth of the country and we aim to fulfil this gap. With our expansion into the new category, our vision is to become one of the most trusted brand and be amongst the top players in the feature phone segment. Starting with the feature phones and later expanding into other mobile accessories, we want to make mobility accessible and affordable for everyone”

Commenting on the foray into the new segment, Mr. Atul Jasra, Business Head (India) for Philips Mobile Phones said, “With the launch of our new range of feature phones, our aim is to provide customers with products that offer a high level of durability and reliability at competitive prices. With a host of features designed for a unique experience these mobile phones are created to appeal to India consumers looking to make their first buy. We are hopeful our products will strike a chord with the users with their superior quality, design and engineering.”

These mobiles are targeted to users who prefer a simple hassle free device that comes with a sturdy built, long battery life and powerful sound output. The flagship model Philips Xenium E209 has additional special features that make it easy to operate for the elderly like large display screen, high speaker volume, SOS Function, large ergonomic keypad & dedicated side key for Torch operation. As a Make in India Initiative TPV has associated with Padget, as its manufacturing partner and joined hands with Beetel as its national distributor who has a strong presence of over 200+ distributors in India. Furthermore, the brand plans to launch three more feature phones and reinforce the mobile accessories categories with the launch of products like power banks, wall chargers, cables by end of the year.

On the association with TPV Technology, Mr. Pankaj Sharma below, VP Padget said, “At Padget, we are elated to do this business collaboration with TPV Technology. It is our pleasure to manufacture the new Philips E series feature phones. As a company, we strive to cater our customers with the chance to battle the towering demand they face. We do so through our exceedingly advanced manufacturing and assembly systems, backed up by the top experts in the industry to meet the elevated quality standards that Philips branded mobiles provide. We are all looking forward to not what this collaboration is, but to what it can become.”

Mr. Puneet Gupta – Business Head, Beetel, said “With our aim to provide quality products to the Indian Market, our association with TPV India for Philips Mobile Business is very important and strategic. With decades of experience in Indian Market, and our omni channel presence – dense distribution network, partnerships with e-commerce platforms & LFRs, we would be able to provide the platform to make Philips Phones accessible and available to all. We are confident that our distribution strength along with great product quality and reliability of Philips Phones will provide the perfect synergy for establishing Philips Mobile phones as one of the stronger players in Indian Market. This will be an exciting and a promising journey and we are looking forward to it.”

Philips XeniumE209

Xenium E209 comes with a 2.4 inch bright display, which provides an authentic viewing experience. The phone also boasts of a loud speaker volume of 108db, SOS Function, dedicated switch for a bright torch and lock/unlock, large ergonomic keypad, and easy hearing which makes it a perfect companion and safety partner for users. Xenium E209 backed with a 1000mAh battery and SD card slot, can be used for days on a single charge and helps user to store more data respectively. MTK Nucleus RTOS with, the device has the best user interface in the segment along with inbuilt wireless FM. The Bluetooth 3.0technology in this phone gives user the freedom for File Transfer and Audio streaming over Bluetooth devices.

Price: INR 2999/- (MRP)

Philips Xenium E125

The premium designed Xenium E125 with powerful 2000mAh battery provides the extended talk-time and more than 1500 hours in stand-by mode, ideal for those who spend most of their days’ time being connected with people over call and freedom from the hassle of charging their phone often. 1.77-inch display with MT6261M System On Chip(SoC) ensures that consumers’ daily tasks run smoothly. Supported with Expandable memory and QVGA camera, users can now capture and record every moment. The device also has built-in Bluetooth3.0, allowing for file sharing and streaming music over Bluetooth audio devices. Users can always stay connected with dual SIM and Dual Standby option. E125 is also comes with pre-installed game and built-in music player to keep users entertained.

Price: INR 2099/- (MRP)

Philips E102

With a sharp 1.77 inch 128 *160 TFT, this power packed product comes with a Li-Ion 1000mAh battery to stay connected for long hours. With inbuilt VGA camera and SD card slot, users can record and store their memories. Inbuilt music player, wireless FM bundled with powerful speakers and inbuilt game assures of entertainment to users. The device is equipped with Bluetooth 2.1 technology for File Transfer and audio streaming over Bluetooth devices. Consumers can now always stay connected to the network with dual SIM GSM technology and GPRS browser.

Price: INR 1399/- (MRP)

TPV’s current retail presence is spread across 35000+ stores across the country. In addition, TPV has a robust service network across India to deliver prompt after sales service to Philips consumers across the categories managed by the company.