Trade Bodies join 3SMG for a Virtual Expo Platform for making India Self-reliant on Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices with a focus on anti-COVID-19 technologies.

OInline with the focus of Government and industries to help restart pharma and healthcare sectors, 3SMG Events Private Limited is hosting a 4-day virtual event, The Virtual Expo on Pharma, Health care, Diagnostics, and Hygiene. 3SMG is a company promoted by Susanta Mahapatra who has been in the profession of trade promotion through International Exhibitions and B2B Events for over 25 years. The company is hosting the virtual expo with the support of relevant Industry Associations and Trade Promotion Organizations to promote exports by building global supply chains in the Indian Pharma and Health care sectors.

The Expo will be live during September 22~25, 2020, and is expected to be inaugurated by Hon’ble Minister of State (Independent Charge) Shri MansukhMandaviya. The Inaugural function and address will be attended by Industry leaders and Trade Promotion Heads from India and overseas and will include Mr. UdayBhaskar Reddy (Director General of PHARMEXCIL), Mr.Surinder Bhagat, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India, South Korea, Mr. Rajiv Nath, (Forum Coordinator of AIMED), Mr. Madan Mohan Reddy (Whole-time Director of AurobindoPharma), Mr. M. Y. Kim, (KOTRA South West Asia President), Mr. Shri Suryanarayanan (President ABLE)

PHDH.WORLD is a Virtual Forum in response to the clarion call by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi for making India #ATMANIRBHAR in Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices.

The Expo has a series of interesting webinars and panel Discussions on Medical Device, Bio-Pharma Manufacturing, Vaccines, Testing, Innovation, and Start-ups, etc. The sessions have leaders from Industry majors and will deliberate on the strategies to tackle immediate issues like COVID and also to recommend steps to make India a destination of choice for international investors. In order to encourage visitors, the organizers are allowing complimentary access on advance registration to visitors. They can benefit from visiting exhibits and attending live seminars.

The Expo expects the participation of 50 exhibitors and 2,000 visitors during the 4 days of the program. The exhibit profile of the Exhibitors includes Pharmaceuticals, Ayurvedic Drugs, Diagnostics, Medical Devices, Hygiene, and Sanitation (Anti Covid-19 Products). The Expo has a special showcase of Technologies by the Innovators and Start-ups from Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre.

For more details: please visit www.phdh.world