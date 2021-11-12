TradeIndia augments itself in the Middle East by signing an MOU with Tradeling

India, November 12th, 2021: TradeIndia, India’s largest B2B portal for small businesses based in India and around the globe with over 5.7 million registered users, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Tradeling, the hyper-growing e-marketplace focused on business-to-business (B2B) transactions in the Middle East and North Africa region, for seamless export and import trade between both countries.

Through this vital partnership, Tradeling will provide a holistic solution for sellers based in India; utilising Tradeling’s platform to list and trade their products. Tradeling will also provide warehousing, shipping, and logistics services to TradeIndia and its sellers, which will result in hassle-free inventory management and exports. Buyers based in the region will have easier access to Indian sellers; It will enable them to have an array of products suitable for their needs as well as their budgets.

Addressing the association, Sandip Chhettri, Spokesperson of TradeIndia said: “We are thrilled to announce our association with one of the leading B2B marketplaces in UAE and the entire Middle east. Tradeling and Trade India will together build a robust flyway of global import and export that will not only benefit both the countries but will bridge the buoyancy of demand and supply rarefaction across other parts of the world.”

Speaking on the development, Marius Ciavola, Chief Executive Officer of Tradeling said: “The MOU signing will complement the trade development of both regions and will infuse an enormous customer and supplier exchange for Tradeling and TradeIndia. Tradeling’s mission is to create a complete ecosystem for sellers across the world. We will be providing them with a holistic solution where we will manage the shipping, clearance and licensing of their products and store them in our warehouse for a faster delivery. This collaboration will strengthen the trade corridor for both countries and will directly benefit the economy of both India and the UAE.”

Led by a team of experienced technology startup builders, Tradeling ensures a reliable and smooth trade process in addition to providing logistics and financing solutions. Connecting global suppliers with MENA-based demand, the platform leverages advanced technology to optimise the supply chain and creates economic value in addition to mitigating risks. Today, Tradeling has over 90,000 registered buyers and sellers from over 50 countries.

TradeIndia is a dedicated B2B marketplace for small businesses in India which aims at building and providing the trade and export infrastructure of the country. The company is providing 360° digital solutions for all the business related needs. It assists its customers with TI Pay: Buyer and supplier payment protection plan, TI Lending: Fast, Flexible and Collateral Free Business Loans and TI Logistics: Shipping of products with the logistics partners of tradeindia.com.