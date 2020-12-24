TradeIndia.com becomes a recognized Google My Business Partner, aims to help SMEs go digital

New Delhi: TradeIndia.com, one of the leading online B2B marketplaces in the country, is now a trusted Google My Business partner. The company can now effectively register local SMEs so that their business listings can be found on Google Search and Maps. As a recognized Google My Business Verifier, TradeIndia can now authenticate businesses onsite at their place of business in very little time.

Once confirmed, businesses can edit and update their business details, view insights about their business listing, and interact with existing and potential customers. The content provided includes photos, hours of operations, customer reviews, etc. Businesses adding accurate information to their profiles is key to providing a good experience for potential customers.

More and more customers are increasingly checking details online before making a purchase decision. This is an opportunity for all small businesses to show up at the right time and connect with their potential buyers. By showcasing their business profiles in a hassle-free way, SMEs can go online and improve their digital visibility by interacting with millions of potential consumers.

Over 5.5 million SMEs that are a part of TradeIndia’s state-of-the-art digital platform will be able to create detailed business profiles on the Google My Business program to achieve greater engagement and customer connectivity. The high-quality listing will lead to higher footfall with the increased probability of business deal closure.

Speaking about the collaboration, Mr. Sandip Chhettri, Coo, Tradeindia.com “It is truly a privilege to be recognized as a trusted Google My business Partner. This will enable local businesses to create customized business listings that appear on Google Search and Map features which will help them provide information regarding their products and/or services and enhance the overall customer experience. This will directly aid countless small businesses in the country to generate greater visibility and customer engagement.”

Gaining visibility and consumer traction can prove invaluable for small businesses in the new normal. As a recognized Google My Business Partner, TradeIndia is assisting SMEs to gain the necessary eyeballs by driving high customer engagement.