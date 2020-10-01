TradeIndia culminates country’s first B2B virtual packaging expo 2020 with participation of over 77000 visitors

In an attempt to rejuvenate the country’s packaging industry that forms an essential part of the overarching SME ecosystem, TradeIndia, one of India’s leading B2B online marketplaces, has successfully concluded a first-of-its-kind virtual business-to-business trade exposition for extending a world-class interactive platform to the packaging sector. The truly-digital event was met with overwhelming success and is slated to usher a plethora of amazing opportunities and collaboration initiatives for Indian manufacturers, suppliers, and exporters at an international stage.

TradeIndia has been instrumental in providing substantial support to the nation’s extensive SME ecosystem and has assisted numerous business verticals in attaining the necessary digital transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Through a specialised virtual B2B tradeshow, the company has helped the packaging industry in exhibiting its diverse portfolio of products and services before in numerous visitors. This has aided the industry in cementing novel business leads and the expansion possibilities. Trade India has effectively optimised digital technology and innovation for creating a path-breaking 360-degree virtual event that has enabled the packaging sector to interact with several global buyers and partners, thus accelerating the industry’s performance.

The 3-day packaging event gathered collective applause and recorded over 77000 visitors from over 130 countries. With participants from 582 Indian cities and 1172 global cities, the exposition was a perfect platform for the fruitful interaction between traders, end-users, manufacturers, purchasers, service providers, media, exporters, e-commerce sellers, etc. The virtual trade show was replete with ultra-immersive 3-D stalls displaying a comprehensive list of more than 26 product categories and services from several industries that form the overall packaging sector. This synergistic confluence of various entities from the sector on a unified virtual interface also catalysed significant interactions and engagements between both local and international buyers as well as sellers.

The virtual trade show has also stimulated fresh business perspectives and market strategies for the packaging sector, which will be hugely significant in initiating the overarching recovery and stabilisation process for the whole industry. The digital exposition, besides fostering new business developments and potential annexations, has also succeeded in raising the gross visibility of various players and enterprises that constitute the packaging landscape. The event also allowed the participants to derive benefit from the multiple conferences and in-depth seminars that were coordinated by distinguished experts from the industry.

Commenting on the success of the event, Sandip Chhettri, COO, TradeIndia said,” We are delighted by the spectacular response and the substantial levels of engagement achieved during these 3 days of the exposition. TradeIndia has worked tirelessly to make this pioneering business spectacle a multi-faceted event that addresses the various concerns of every stakeholder from the packaging industry. The virtual expo has been a significant achievement in heralding a surge of exciting prospects and promising ventures that will help the sector ‘level up’ under the current pandemic scenario. We are looking forward to curating many more such dedicated business meet-ups and virtual exhibitions that will enable various industry verticals of our country to progress further.”

The virtual trade event was also able to command a staggering 40% lead conversion, thereby augmenting its business operations and sales during these testing times. The Packaging Expo 2020 managed to overtake the previous COVID-19 Essentials Expo in terms of success and industry permeation. This strategic business event curated by TradeIndia will help the industry in etching a considerable recovery path after the viral crisis that occurred earlier this year.