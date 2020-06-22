TradeIndia expands SMEs to digital fold; upgrades mobile app by adding 6 new vernacular languages

New Delhi, June 22nd, 2020: To ensure the comprehensive business solutions to the country’s business community, TradeIndia, India’s largest online B2B marketplace has launched an updated version of its mobile app. The new app has implemented AI to give category and product recommendations as per the users’ search and browsing history.

With the Prime Minister Narendra Modi declaring the war cry ‘Vocal for Local’ in a bid to revive the economy, TradeIndia is strengthening the agenda by providing a reliable platform to local buyers and sellers for identifying trustworthy business partners. The new app in 6 vernacular languages; Hindi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Telugu, Marathi and Oriya will be an ideal forum for businesses from across India, as they can vocalise and interact with each other to operate smoothly, securely and effectively. The app also comes equipped with additional features including the chat option that allows the buyer to connect with the seller directly with each listing.

Speaking on the app launch, Spokesperson of TradeIndia said, “SMEs have remained a critical part of India’s growth engine and their role will be extremely crucial in the post-COVID-world. The new version of our app in multiple vernacular languages will allow more such small players from across the country to ramp up their productivity levels, add agility and even enter new markets. By tapping the maximum potential of digital solutions, they will be able to take their businesses to new heights with increasing revenues and profits.”

A one-stop platform for global buyers and suppliers, TradeIndia currently has over 5.5 Million registered users and over 6 lakhs app downloads. Riding high on its 20 years of experience in the B2B industry, the marketplace provides 360° digital solutions for all end-to-end business-related needs of its customers. The main products and services offered by the portal include online Catalog, Domain, Email, SSL, Buy Leads, Payment Solution, Google Ad words, Social Media Ads, Credit Reports, and Business Loan Solution for SMEs. The newly launched Beta app will further enable SME owners and individuals from vernacular regions to successfully grow their businesses online.